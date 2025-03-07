Secret Sounds Connect Rebrands as Connect by Live Nation

Australian creative agency Secret Sounds Connect, which was acquired by Live Nation almost a decade ago, will now operate under the name of Connect by Live Nation. The agency plays a key role in Australia’s music scene by designing partnership and campaign strategies for brands who aspire to engage in the music industry.

The rebrand is expected to bring the opportunities of Live Nation Entertainment universe to Connect by Live Nation, including exclusive access to a network of global artists and venues, as well as premier live festivals and events. The new integration will also provide the creative & marketing agency with Ticketmaster’s real-time fan behaviour data, proprietary consumer research, and insights from live entertainment experiences globally.

Kristy Rosser, senior vice president, marketing solutions and client services at Live Nation Australia and New Zealan — who founded Secret Sounds Connect in 2009 — defined the rebranding process as a “milestone” for their team and agency in a statement she posted on LinkedIn.

“We are proud to have built a strong reputation in the music marketing sector and provide brands with exclusive access to Live Nation’s network of global artists, venues, live events and insights,” she said.

According to Rosser, connecting brands with unforgettable fan moments is equal to a “lifetime of brand loyalty.”

“It’s been an exciting journey over the years working with some iconic brands on world-class campaigns,” the senior vice president concluded. “It’s a big thanks to our passionate team who live and breathe music culture. Looking forward to what’s ahead!”

Connect by Live Nation runs as a full-service agency with its offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Byron Bay. It offers its customers end-to-end brand experiences including talent partnerships, sponsorship, creative services, experiential marketing, insights and research, and strategic planning.

Live Nation acquired the agency seven years after its establishment by Rosser. The company is known with its campaigns for Red Bull, Smirnoff and Jack Daniel’s, and at events such as Big Day Out and Splendour in the Grass.