Shakira Postpones Additional Show on Tour Amid ‘Reasons Beyond My Control’

Shakira just postponed another Latin American show on her “Las Mujeras Ya No Lloran Tour.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” star took to social media over the weekend to share that she would be postponing her gig in Santiago, Chile on Sunday just hours before the show was set to begin at Estadio Nacional.

“I am heartbroken that I cannot sing for you today for reasons beyond my control,” the Colombian superstar shared, noting that there were safety concerns regarding stage production at the stadium.

This is the second time she had to cancel a show in Latin America and third cancellation on the tour in total; last month, she was set to perform in Lima at the National Stadium of Peru, however, she shared she had been taken to the emergency room for an “abdominal issue.”

“The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening,” Shakira wrote. “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”

She also cancelled a gig in Medellin, Colombia.

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour, which translates to “Women Don’t Cry Anymore,” kicked-off on February 11 in Brazil. She’s set to perform in Chile at Estadio El Campin on Monday, and has not shared a rescheduled date for Sunday’s show at this time. Following Monday’s show, she’ll appear in Argentina and Mexico before kicking-off her North American leg of the tour.

Shakira just took home to Best Latin Pop Album award for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran at the 67th Grammy Awards earlier this month. The record, released last March, marked her first in seven years.

Find Shakira’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Shakira | Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour 2025

March 3 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

March 7 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo

March 8 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo

March 12 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA

March 13 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA

March 16 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron

March 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron

March 19 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

March 21 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

March 23 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

March 25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

March 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

March 28 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

March 30 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

June 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 4 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

June 6 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

June 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

June 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

June 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

June 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

June 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

June 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

June 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

June 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park