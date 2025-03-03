Shakira Postpones Additional Show on Tour Amid ‘Reasons Beyond My Control’
Shakira just postponed another Latin American show on her “Las Mujeras Ya No Lloran Tour.”
The “Hips Don’t Lie” star took to social media over the weekend to share that she would be postponing her gig in Santiago, Chile on Sunday just hours before the show was set to begin at Estadio Nacional.
“I am heartbroken that I cannot sing for you today for reasons beyond my control,” the Colombian superstar shared, noting that there were safety concerns regarding stage production at the stadium.
This is the second time she had to cancel a show in Latin America and third cancellation on the tour in total; last month, she was set to perform in Lima at the National Stadium of Peru, however, she shared she had been taken to the emergency room for an “abdominal issue.”
“The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening,” Shakira wrote. “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”
She also cancelled a gig in Medellin, Colombia.
The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour, which translates to “Women Don’t Cry Anymore,” kicked-off on February 11 in Brazil. She’s set to perform in Chile at Estadio El Campin on Monday, and has not shared a rescheduled date for Sunday’s show at this time. Following Monday’s show, she’ll appear in Argentina and Mexico before kicking-off her North American leg of the tour.
Shakira just took home to Best Latin Pop Album award for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran at the 67th Grammy Awards earlier this month. The record, released last March, marked her first in seven years.
Find Shakira’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Shakira | Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour 2025
March 3 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
March 7 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo
March 8 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo
March 12 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA
March 13 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA
March 16 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron
March 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron
March 19 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 21 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 23 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 28 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 30 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
June 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
June 4 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
June 6 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
June 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
June 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
June 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
June 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
June 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
June 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
June 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
June 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
June 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
June 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park