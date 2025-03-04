SiR Plots Step Into the Light Tour Dates; Ticket Info

Sir Step into the Light Tour will begin in the spring of 2025.

SiR has announced his highly anticipated STEP INTO THE LIGHT Tour, set to hit the road this spring and summer in a cross-continent trek. Fans can expect stops in cities across North America, bringing his signature R&B style to renowned venues throughout May and June.

The tour will commence May 7 in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom and continue through mid-June, with planned stops including Portland’s McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Seattle’s Showbox SoDo, The Fillmore in New Orleans, New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17, Toronto’s REBEL, and many more. The finale is set for June 15 at Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus.

The Step Into The Light Tour⚡️ All the cities we missed plus more. Sign up for presale. Public sale Friday at 10am

https://t.co/feYZCHzvb4

pic.twitter.com/GtYGQ6kOyO — SiR (@inglewoodSiR)

March 4, 2025

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up now at this presale link. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which begins Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticket details, visit inglewoodsir.com. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces, including SiR Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees often found on other ticketing sites.

Born and raised in Inglewood, California, SiR has gained recognition for his soulful approach to contemporary R&B. He is a prominent figure within the genre, known for his smooth vocals and captivating stage presence that continues to resonate with a growing fan base worldwide.

SiR STEP INTO THE LIGHT Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Wed May 07 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC Thu May 08 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR Sun May 11 Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA Tue May 13 San Jose Civic – San Jose, CA Thu May 15 Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA Tue May 20 House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX Thu May 22 The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA Sat May 24 House of Blues Orlando – Lake Buena Vista, FL Sun May 25 The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre – Miami Beach, FL Wed May 28 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC Thu May 29 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC Sun Jun 01 Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT Mon Jun 02 The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY Wed Jun 04 REBEL – Toronto, ON Fri Jun 06 GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI Sat Jun 07 Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL Tue Jun 10 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN Wed Jun 11 House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH Fri Jun 13 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH Sun Jun 15 Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this promotional link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.