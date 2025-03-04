SiR Plots Step Into the Light Tour Dates; Ticket Info

Sir Step into the Light Tour will begin in the spring of 2025.

SiR Plots Step Into the Light Tour Dates; Ticket Info

ConcertsDave Clark5 hours ago

SiR has announced his highly anticipated STEP INTO THE LIGHT Tour, set to hit the road this spring and summer in a cross-continent trek. Fans can expect stops in cities across North America, bringing his signature R&B style to renowned venues throughout May and June.

The tour will commence May 7 in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom and continue through mid-June, with planned stops including Portland’s McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Seattle’s Showbox SoDo, The Fillmore in New Orleans, New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17, Toronto’s REBEL, and many more. The finale is set for June 15 at Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up now at this presale link. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which begins Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticket details, visit inglewoodsir.com. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces, including SiR Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees often found on other ticketing sites.

Born and raised in Inglewood, California, SiR has gained recognition for his soulful approach to contemporary R&B. He is a prominent figure within the genre, known for his smooth vocals and captivating stage presence that continues to resonate with a growing fan base worldwide.

SiR STEP INTO THE LIGHT Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Wed May 07Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC
Thu May 08McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
Sun May 11Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA
Tue May 13San Jose Civic – San Jose, CA
Thu May 15Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA
Tue May 20House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX
Thu May 22The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA
Sat May 24House of Blues Orlando – Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sun May 25The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre – Miami Beach, FL
Wed May 28The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC
Thu May 29The Ritz – Raleigh, NC
Sun Jun 01Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT
Mon Jun 02The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY
Wed Jun 04REBEL – Toronto, ON
Fri Jun 06GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI
Sat Jun 07Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL
Tue Jun 10Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN
Wed Jun 11House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH
Fri Jun 13Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH
Sun Jun 15Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN

