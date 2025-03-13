Sleep Token Reveal US Arena Tour to Support Forthcoming Record ‘Even in Arcadia’

Sleep Token is ready to return to the road this fall in support of their forthcoming album, Even in Arcadia.

The newly-announced dates kick-off in Duluth, Georgia on September 16 at Gas South Arena. From there, they’ll appear in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Tacoma, stopping at venues like the Kia Center in Orlando, Portland’s Moda Center, the DCU Center in Worcester, Denver’s Ball Arena, and Oakland Arena before wrapping-up at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 11.

The group is also slated to appear at a handful of festivals this year, including Denmark’s Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring, Download Festival in the UK, and Louisville’s Louder Than Life.

U.S. tickets head on sale Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club with no service fees by using the code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership.

Even in Arcadia, Sleep Token’s fourth studio album, is due May 9. The band has released the single “Emergence.”

The record will follow 2023’s Take Me Back to Eden, which features smash-hits “Granite,” “Chokehold,” and “The Summoning.” The LP, which earned praise from artists like Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, succeeded 2021’s This Place Will Become Your Tomb.

Known for their lyricism, blending of genres, and powerhouse vocals, Sleep Token has become one of the most talked-about artists in the rock scene. All of its members’ identities remain undisclosed; they’re only known as their stage names of Vessel (lead vocalist), II (drums), III (bass), IV (guitar), and Espera (backing vocals).

Find Sleep Token’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Sleep Token | Even in Arcadia Tour 2025

09/16 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

09/19 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life (festival appearance)

09/20 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/23 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

09/28 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/30 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/05 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

10/07 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena