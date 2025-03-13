Sleep Token Reveal US Arena Tour to Support Forthcoming Record ‘Even in Arcadia’
Sleep Token is ready to return to the road this fall in support of their forthcoming album, Even in Arcadia.
The newly-announced dates kick-off in Duluth, Georgia on September 16 at Gas South Arena. From there, they’ll appear in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Tacoma, stopping at venues like the Kia Center in Orlando, Portland’s Moda Center, the DCU Center in Worcester, Denver’s Ball Arena, and Oakland Arena before wrapping-up at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 11.
The group is also slated to appear at a handful of festivals this year, including Denmark’s Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring, Download Festival in the UK, and Louisville’s Louder Than Life.
U.S. tickets head on sale Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club with no service fees by using the code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership.
Even in Arcadia, Sleep Token’s fourth studio album, is due May 9. The band has released the single “Emergence.”
The record will follow 2023’s Take Me Back to Eden, which features smash-hits “Granite,” “Chokehold,” and “The Summoning.” The LP, which earned praise from artists like Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, succeeded 2021’s This Place Will Become Your Tomb.
Known for their lyricism, blending of genres, and powerhouse vocals, Sleep Token has become one of the most talked-about artists in the rock scene. All of its members’ identities remain undisclosed; they’re only known as their stage names of Vessel (lead vocalist), II (drums), III (bass), IV (guitar), and Espera (backing vocals).
Find Sleep Token’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Sleep Token | Even in Arcadia Tour 2025
09/16 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/19 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life (festival appearance)
09/20 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/23 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
09/28 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/30 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/05 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
10/07 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena