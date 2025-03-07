The Beta Band Announce 2025 Reunion Tour Dates
The Beta Band is heading out on their first tour this fall since their split in 2004. The Scottish indie rock group took to social media confirming their upcoming U.K. and North America trek where they are going to celebrate The Three EPs and other classics.
The band will perform their 1998 compilation album The Three EPs in its entirety at their first live shows in over 20 years at the reunion tour, which will kick off homeland on September 25 at Barrowland in Glasgow. Then, they will visit Leeds, Bristol, Nottingham and London before wrapping tour’s U.K. leg in Manchester at Albert Hall on October 4.
The long-awaited reunion tour will cross the pond for a kick-off show of the tour’s North American leg at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on October 12. It will make stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and more, with a final destination at the Brooklyn Steel on November 1.
Formed in 1996, The Beta Band dropped three studio albums (The Beta Band, Hot Shots II, Heroes to Zeros), along with three EPs and three compilation albums – one of which is The Three EPs – as well as several singles. Their style is a mixture of psychedelia, indie rock, folk and electronica with a touch of musical experimentation and humor in lyrics.
The band consists of Steve Mason on vocals and guitar, Richard Greentree on bass, John Maclean on samples and keyboard, and Robin Jones on drums.
Tickets to the tour will head on sale Friday, March 7. Fans can check out The Beta Band’s official website for ticket purchasing options.
See the tour dates below:
The Beta Band 2025 U.K. and North America Tour Dates
09/25 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland
09/27 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
09/29 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
09/30 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
10/02 London, UK – Roundhouse
10/04 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
10/12 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
10/14 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
10/15 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
10/17 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
10/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
10/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10/21 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10/23 Chicago, IL – Metro
10/24 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
10/25 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
10/28 Washington, D.C. – 9.30 Club
10/29 Boston, MA – Royale Boston
10/30 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/01 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel