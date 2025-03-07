The Beta Band Announce 2025 Reunion Tour Dates

The Beta Band is heading out on their first tour this fall since their split in 2004. The Scottish indie rock group took to social media confirming their upcoming U.K. and North America trek where they are going to celebrate The Three EPs and other classics.

The band will perform their 1998 compilation album The Three EPs in its entirety at their first live shows in over 20 years at the reunion tour, which will kick off homeland on September 25 at Barrowland in Glasgow. Then, they will visit Leeds, Bristol, Nottingham and London before wrapping tour’s U.K. leg in Manchester at Albert Hall on October 4.

The long-awaited reunion tour will cross the pond for a kick-off show of the tour’s North American leg at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on October 12. It will make stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and more, with a final destination at the Brooklyn Steel on November 1.

Formed in 1996, The Beta Band dropped three studio albums (The Beta Band, Hot Shots II, Heroes to Zeros), along with three EPs and three compilation albums – one of which is The Three EPs – as well as several singles. Their style is a mixture of psychedelia, indie rock, folk and electronica with a touch of musical experimentation and humor in lyrics.

The band consists of Steve Mason on vocals and guitar, Richard Greentree on bass, John Maclean on samples and keyboard, and Robin Jones on drums.

Tickets to the tour will head on sale Friday, March 7. Fans can check out The Beta Band’s official website for ticket purchasing options.

See the tour dates below:

09/25 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland

09/27 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

09/29 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

09/30 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

10/02 London, UK – Roundhouse

10/04 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall



10/12 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

10/14 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10/15 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10/17 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

10/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

10/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/21 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/23 Chicago, IL – Metro

10/24 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

10/25 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

10/28 Washington, D.C. – 9.30 Club

10/29 Boston, MA – Royale Boston

10/30 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/01 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel