The Flaming Lips, Modest Mouse Unite for Co-Headlining Tour This Summer

The Flaming Lips, Modest Mouse Unite for Co-Headlining Tour This Summer

MusicVictoria Drum7 hours ago

Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips have announced their co-headlining “The Good Times Are Killing Me Tour,” hitting the road across North America later this year.

Beginning in early August and stretching through mid-September, the joint run brings the two bands to a wide range of venues from Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy to multiple dates at Troutdale’s McMenamins Edgefield. Support varies, with Friko opening at select shows and Dehd appearing on others.

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

Tickets are set to go on sale through a Live Nation pre-sale on  March 27 at 10 a.m. local time (use code FUNKY) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale to follow March 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

| RELATED: Modest Mouse Unveils North American Tour Dates

Additional ticketing details can be found at Modest Mouse’s website and The Flaming Lips’ website. Tickets will also be available on the secondary market, including Modest Mouse Tickets and The Flaming Lips Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees common to ticketing websites.

Both Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips boast storied careers in the alternative and indie rock scenes, with each band known for pushing sonic boundaries and delivering memorable live performances. With major hits and critical acclaim spanning decades, they’ve each cultivated dedicated fan bases drawn to their creative experimentation and energetic stage shows.

Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips The Good Times Are Killing Me Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
08/01Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA (w/ Friko)
08/02Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC (w/ Friko)
08/03Brown’s Island, Richmond, VA
08/05Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA (w/ Friko)
08/07Thompson’s Point, Portland, ME (w/ Friko)
08/08Westville Music Bowl, New Haven, CT (w/ Friko)
08/09Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA (w/ Friko)
08/11Everwise Amphitheater, Indianapolis, IN (w/ Friko)
08/12The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH (w/ Friko)
08/14Breese Stevens Field, Madison, WI (w/ Friko)
08/15The Armory, Minneapolis, MN
08/16The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds), Chicago, IL
08/19The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX (w/ Friko)
08/20713 Music Hall, Houston, TX (w/ Friko)
09/03Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, CA (w/ Dehd)
09/04Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA (w/ Dehd)
09/05Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA (w/ Dehd)
09/07The Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA (w/ Dehd)
09/10McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR (w/ Dehd, Modest Mouse closing)
09/11McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR (w/ Dehd, Modest Mouse closing)

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

Music

Other Music News from Ticketnews.com

Chevelle Announce 38-Date North American Tour

Chevelle Announce 38-Date North American Tour

Madeline Page 9 minutes ago
Read More
Xdinary Heroes Plot World Tour, Return to U.S.

Xdinary Heroes Plot World Tour, Return to U.S.

Olivia Perreault 41 minutes ago
Read More
UK Gov Seeks Ticketmaster Pricing Changes After Oasis Debacle

UK Gov Seeks Ticketmaster Pricing Changes After Oasis Debacle

Dave Clark 1 hour ago
Read More