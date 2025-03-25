The Flaming Lips, Modest Mouse Unite for Co-Headlining Tour This Summer

Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips have announced their co-headlining “The Good Times Are Killing Me Tour,” hitting the road across North America later this year.

Beginning in early August and stretching through mid-September, the joint run brings the two bands to a wide range of venues from Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy to multiple dates at Troutdale’s McMenamins Edgefield. Support varies, with Friko opening at select shows and Dehd appearing on others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modest Mouse (@modestmouse)

Tickets are set to go on sale through a Live Nation pre-sale on March 27 at 10 a.m. local time (use code FUNKY) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale to follow March 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Additional ticketing details can be found at Modest Mouse’s website and The Flaming Lips’ website. Tickets will also be available on the secondary market, including Modest Mouse Tickets and The Flaming Lips Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees common to ticketing websites.

Both Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips boast storied careers in the alternative and indie rock scenes, with each band known for pushing sonic boundaries and delivering memorable live performances. With major hits and critical acclaim spanning decades, they’ve each cultivated dedicated fan bases drawn to their creative experimentation and energetic stage shows.

Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips The Good Times Are Killing Me Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 08/01 Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA (w/ Friko) 08/02 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC (w/ Friko) 08/03 Brown’s Island, Richmond, VA 08/05 Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA (w/ Friko) 08/07 Thompson’s Point, Portland, ME (w/ Friko) 08/08 Westville Music Bowl, New Haven, CT (w/ Friko) 08/09 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA (w/ Friko) 08/11 Everwise Amphitheater, Indianapolis, IN (w/ Friko) 08/12 The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH (w/ Friko) 08/14 Breese Stevens Field, Madison, WI (w/ Friko) 08/15 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN 08/16 The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds), Chicago, IL 08/19 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX (w/ Friko) 08/20 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX (w/ Friko) 09/03 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, CA (w/ Dehd) 09/04 Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA (w/ Dehd) 09/05 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA (w/ Dehd) 09/07 The Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA (w/ Dehd) 09/10 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR (w/ Dehd, Modest Mouse closing) 09/11 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR (w/ Dehd, Modest Mouse closing)

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.