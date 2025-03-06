TickPick Announces Move to Primary Ticketing With Fanimal Acquisition

TickPick logo over white background

TickPick, a ticket marketplace known for its all-in pricing, announced it has acquired Fanimal, marking its official entrance into primary ticketing. The move follows TickPick’s $250 million growth investment last fall from Brighton Park Capital—reported as the largest single fundraise to date in the ticketing industry.

NEWS:



We have acquired Fanimal to expand into primary ticketing!



Founded in 2019, Fanimal served as a go-to primary ticketing site providing all-in pricing for small & mid-sized venues



The first of many strategic acquisitions following our $250M investment 📈 pic.twitter.com/RNrwENarpA — TickPick (@TickPick) March 6, 2025

Fanimal, founded by CEO Jonny Halprin in 2019, has made inroads among small and mid-sized venues and promoters, offering technology solutions designed to simplify the ticket-buying process for both fans and event organizers. With more than 250,000 users and hundreds of venue partnerships, Fanimal’s tools include marketing features and patented payment systems aimed at preserving affordability and transparency.

“This move marks a watershed moment for TickPick as we expand our reach and continue to deliver all-in pricing to eventgoers in both the secondary and primary markets,” said TickPick Co-CEO and Co-Founder Brett Goldberg. “This is the first of many strategic acquisitions and partnerships we’re looking to make following our latest funding round.”

As part of the deal, TickPick will incorporate Fanimal’s primary ticketing services into its existing platform. Halprin will work alongside TickPick’s team during the integration phase. He said that TickPick’s no-hidden-fees model was “a major inspiration” for Fanimal’s own approach to ticketing.

The acquisition will also expand TickPick’s partnership with LaLiga North America, for which TickPick became the exclusive ticketing platform partner in 2024. Plans include ticketing watch parties, concerts and other events tied to the international soccer league’s brand.

Founded in 2011, New York-based TickPick focuses on a transparent pricing system that eliminates many of the fees consumers typically see in the secondary market. According to the company, its BestPrice Guarantee program has saved customers more than $180 million in service fees.