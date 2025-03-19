Toronto Considering “Scalping” FIFA World Cup Ticket Host Allocation

Toronto's BMO Stadium (Photo: Dkoerber at English Wikipedia CC-by-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Toronto’s plan to spend nearly $11 million on 2026 FIFA World Cup hospitality packages and resell them at a markup has drawn fire from several city councillors, who say the move amounts to ticket “scalping” at taxpayers’ expense.

The $10.7 million proposal, put forth by Toronto’s FIFA 2026 Toronto Secretariat, heads to council for final approval next week. If passed, the city would purchase a set of hospitality packages—covering event tickets, stadium suites, and other perks—from FIFA before they hit the general market.

“We’re now acting like a StubHub,” said Councillor Jon Burnside at a committee meeting on Tuesday. “There are certain things governments shouldn’t be involved in, and scalping tickets—which is really what this is—is one of those questionable activities.”

Coun. Josh Matlow, who has long criticized the city’s hosting agreement with FIFA, suggested the idea indicates desperation as officials search for ways to recoup ballooning World Cup costs. “It’s clear that the city signed such a bad deal (with FIFA) that it’s been left to have to recoup costs by becoming a scalper,” Matlow said.

Toronto is set to host five first-round games plus one playoff match for the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. When the city was awarded World Cup host status last year, the price tag was pegged at about $300 million; that estimate has since risen to $380 million, partly covered by federal and provincial contributions. City staff point to venue upgrades, inflation, and security among the factors driving the higher costs.

Despite the controversy, Toronto’s FIFA 2026 Toronto Secretariat sees the hospitality packages as a potentially lucrative avenue. “There’s no point leaving money sitting on the table,” said Executive Director Sharon Bollenbach. “We as host city have the option to be selling hospitality packages.” She confirmed that discussions are ongoing with potential buyers, primarily large corporations.

Coun. Anthony Peruzza questioned why the city did not plan to buy even more packages if the venture might generate significant revenue. Bollenbach responded that Toronto could eventually decide to purchase additional hospitality offerings as the World Cup draws closer.

Opponents of the plan, however, warn that the city is gambling with taxpayer dollars. Burnside noted that the final draw won’t be revealed until later this year, leaving no guarantee of high demand if certain marquee teams do not land in Toronto. “We’re putting up the money without actually knowing what the demand will be,” he said.

The final vote at council will determine whether Toronto proceeds with what supporters call an innovative revenue play—and what critics characterize as government-facilitated scalping.