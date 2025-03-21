WWE Reveals Shows in UK, Ireland, France Ahead of Clash In Paris

WWE has announced the Road to Clash in Paris tour across the UK, Ireland, and France.

Clash in Paris is set to take place at La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31, marking the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to take place in the city. Ahead of the event, WWE Superstars will kick-off the Road to Clash in Paris tour Dublin for Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, August 22, followed by shows in Liverpool and Newcastle. After a Monday Night Raw appearance in Birmingham, the tour will continue with shows in Manchester, Leeds, and Cardiff.

Lyon, France will also host Friday Night Smackdown on Friday, August 29 the night before Clash in Paris. The weekend will round-out with a show on Monday, September 1 at Paris La Defense Arena for Monday Night Raw.

Fans can expect appearances from WWE Superstars including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, “Main Event” Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Sami Zayn, among many others yet to be announced.

Those unable to make events in-person can catch a stream of the events; this marks WWE’s first broadcast of an event in Birmingham in 12 years, as well as the first-ever televised SmackDown in Dublin.

Priority Passes are currently available via On Location, which includes premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo ops, and more. Fans can place a deposit before the general public sale here.

General ticket sales have not been announced at this time.

Find the full Road to Clash in Paris dates below: