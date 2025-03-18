Yeah Yeah Yeahs Unveil North America and UK Tour

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a series of exclusive shows this summer. Dubbed “The Hidden In Pieces Tour,” the trek will take the band and the fans to some of the iconic theaters across North America and U.K. for 16 intimate performances.

Throughout their run, the indie-rock trio will play “reimagined versions” of their most popular songs which will be also accompanied by strings and piano. “The Hidden In Pieces Tour” will kick off June 16 at Manchester’s O2 Apollo, followed by two more dates in the U.K. on June 18 and 19 at Royal Albert Hall, London.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will cross the bond for a-two-night Mexico City performance on June 30 and July 1 at Teatro Metrópolitan, then move on for a-three-night show at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles from July 9 to 11 before playing at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco on July 14 and 15.

They will make appearances at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on two nights in a row, July 18 and 19, then head for Chicago to perform at The Chicago Theatre on July 22 and 23. “The Hidden In Pieces Tour” will wrap up in New York with final performances that will take place at Beacon Theatre on July 29 and 30.

“Out of a deep desire to reconnect with our band family and you our lovely fans, YYY’s are embarking on a series of very special shows this summer. We are excited to announce our Hidden In Pieces Tour,” the band posted a statement. “The dearly departed David Lynch would say: ‘All you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes.’ To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalogue.”

The band said they will be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all-time favorites with new arrangements to delight.

“And yes,” they added, “there will be acoustic guitars and strings, too.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released five studio albums over the course of 25 years. Their most recent album, Cool It Down, arrived in 2022, earning them two Grammy nominations the following year for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance with the “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” track from the album.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ 2023 tour included three sellouts in Mexico at Zapopan’s Guanamor Teatro Studios ($131,686 on 2,512 tickets) and a double at Mexico City’s Pepsi Center WTC (a combined $971,539 on a total of 15,665 tickets), according to Pollstar Boxoffice reports.

Pre-sales for “The Hidden In Pieces Tour” begin on March 19, with the general on-sale beginning on March 21 at the band’s official website.

See Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ tour schedule below:

Yeah Yeah Yeahs “Hidden In Pieces” Tour

June 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 apollo

June 18 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

June 19 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

June 30 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metrópolitan

July 1 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metrópolitan

July 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

July 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

July 14 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

July 15 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

July 18 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

July 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

July 22 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

July 23 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

July 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

July 30 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre