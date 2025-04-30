A Day to Remember to Play ‘Big Ole Album Vol. 1’ In-Full at One-Night-Only NYC Show

Jeremy McKinnon of ADTR | Stefan Brending, Lizenz: Creative Commons by-sa-3.0 de

A Day to Remember to Play ‘Big Ole Album Vol. 1’ In-Full at One-Night-Only NYC Show

ConcertsOlivia Perreault9 seconds ago

The metalcore icons of A Day to Remember will head to New York City next month for a special one-off show where they’ll play their latest album in-full.

The show is set to take place on May 8 at Irving Plaza. According to the band, they’ll be performing their 2025 record Big Ole Album Vol. 1 from start to finish.

Limited tickets are available here.

Ticket Flipping's toolbox of ticket broker tools

This year, ADTR is set to perform at a variety of festivals, including Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds and Hatfield, Slam Dunk France, Slam Dunk Italy, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, and Hellfest, as well as two editions of the comeback Vans Warped Tour.

ADTR first arrived on the scene in 2005 with And Their Name Was Treason, followed by For Those Who Have Heart and Old Record. They garnered massive success with Homesick’s “The Downfall of Us All” and “Have Faith in Me” in 2009, as well as “Right Back at it Again” and “End of Me” from 2012’s Common Courtesy. Big Ole Album Vol. 1, which dropped this past March, features tracks “LeBron,” “Bad Blood,” and “Miracle.”

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Sean Paul, Wiz Khalifa Join Forces for the 'Good Vibes Only Tour'

Sean Paul, Wiz Khalifa Join Forces for the 'Good Vibes Only Tour'

Olivia Perreault 1 hour ago
Read More
Coachella Fined $20K After Travis Scott's Set Goes Over Curfew

Coachella Fined $20K After Travis Scott's Set Goes Over Curfew

Olivia Perreault 2 hours ago
Read More
2025 Capital Summertime Ball: Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Lola Young, Reneé Rapp

2025 Capital Summertime Ball: Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Lola Young, Reneé Rapp

Victoria Drum 21 hours ago
Read More