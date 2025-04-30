A Day to Remember to Play ‘Big Ole Album Vol. 1’ In-Full at One-Night-Only NYC Show

Jeremy McKinnon of ADTR | Stefan Brending, Lizenz: Creative Commons by-sa-3.0 de

The metalcore icons of A Day to Remember will head to New York City next month for a special one-off show where they’ll play their latest album in-full.

The show is set to take place on May 8 at Irving Plaza. According to the band, they’ll be performing their 2025 record Big Ole Album Vol. 1 from start to finish.

Limited tickets are available here.

This year, ADTR is set to perform at a variety of festivals, including Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds and Hatfield, Slam Dunk France, Slam Dunk Italy, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, and Hellfest, as well as two editions of the comeback Vans Warped Tour.

ADTR first arrived on the scene in 2005 with And Their Name Was Treason, followed by For Those Who Have Heart and Old Record. They garnered massive success with Homesick’s “The Downfall of Us All” and “Have Faith in Me” in 2009, as well as “Right Back at it Again” and “End of Me” from 2012’s Common Courtesy. Big Ole Album Vol. 1, which dropped this past March, features tracks “LeBron,” “Bad Blood,” and “Miracle.”