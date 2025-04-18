Amy Grant, CeCe Winans, Michael W. Smith Announce ‘Christmas Together’ Tour

Amy Grant, CeCe Winans, and Michael W. Smith are bringing holiday cheer to cities across the U.S. this winter with the announcement of their “Christmas Together” tour. The trio of acclaimed Christian music stars will unite on stage for a series of festive performances blending classic carols, holiday favorites, and fan-favorite hits.

The “Christmas Together” tour will kick off in mid-November and stretch into December, with stops in major cities throughout the country. Fans can expect a joyful mix of solo sets and collaborative moments from three of the most celebrated voices in contemporary Christian and gospel music.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, April 21 at 10 a.m. local time using the code TOGETHER25. General on-sale begins Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticketing details and tour dates, fans can visit amygrant.com, michaelwsmith.com, or cecewinans.com. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees—check out Amy Grant Tickets for more.

Each of the performers has made a lasting impact on holiday music. Amy Grant’s iconic Christmas albums have become seasonal staples, Michael W. Smith has released multiple chart-topping Christmas records, and CeCe Winans brings her gospel power to beloved carols and worship songs alike. Their joint performances have historically drawn rave reviews and full houses, making this tour a can’t-miss for fans of faith-driven holiday music.

Find the full tour poster below: