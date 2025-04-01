ATEEZ Announces 12-City North American Run

ATEEZ are bringing their global K-pop phenomenon back to North America this summer, unveiling plans for a 12-city run dubbed their “In Your Fantasy” tour.

Spanning July and August of 2025, this latest trek will bring the group’s performances and hits to major arenas and stadiums across the United States before wrapping with a date in Mexico City.

The schedule kicks off on July 10 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and includes stops at Citi Field in Queens, Wrigley Field in Chicago, BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, and Globe Life Field in Arlington, among others. The final show of the run is set for August 23 at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City.

Tickets are set to go on sale with exclusive presales for ATINY members beginning April 8 at 10 a.m. local. ATEEZLIVE presales for U.S. dates will launch on April 9 at 10 a.m. local, followed by a general on-sale for U.S. dates on April 10 at 10 a.m. local. Mexico City tickets will go on general sale starting April 11 at 10 a.m. local.

Known for their energetic live shows and powerful stage presence, ATEEZ emerged in 2018 and quickly rose to global prominence. Having headlined numerous tours and festivals worldwide, the group continues to push boundaries in K-pop and beyond, captivating audiences with their intricate choreography and genre-blending sound.

A complete list of ATEEZ North American tour dates can be found below:

ATEEZ In Your Fantasy Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Thursday, July 10, 2025 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA Sunday, July 13, 2025 Citi Field – Queens, NY Wednesday, July 16, 2025 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Saturday, July 19, 2025 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Kia Center – Orlando, FL Saturday, July 26, 2025 Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA Saturday, August 2, 2025 SAP Center at San Jose – San Jose, CA Friday, August 8, 2025 BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CA Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ Saturday, August 16, 2025 Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX Saturday, August 23, 2025 Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, MX

