blink-182 Plot 2025 Headlining Tour with Alkaline Trio

blink-182 have announced a new run of North American shows as part of their 2024 Missionary Impossible Tour, featuring support from Alkaline Trio on select dates. The legendary pop-punk trio will bring their high-energy live performance to arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. this fall, with a mix of headlining and festival dates lined up through early October.

The trek kicks off on August 28 in Hollywood, Florida, and continues through October 4 in Palm Desert, California. Along the way, blink-182 will hit major cities including Tampa, Charleston, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Sacramento. Festival appearances on the schedule include Four Chord Music Festival, Sea Hear Now, Shaky Knees, and Aftershock, while most headlining dates will feature Alkaline Trio as special guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time via blink182.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, April 8 at 12 p.m. ET through Thursday, April 10 at 1 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program. Full presale details are available at citientertainment.com. Fans can also enhance their concert experience with a variety of VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, pre-show hospitality lounge access, exclusive merch and more. Learn more at vipnation.com. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit blink-182 Tickets.

blink-182, known for their breakthrough albums Enema of the State and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, recently reunited with founding member Tom DeLonge and released the 2023 album One More Time… Their 2023 tour was one of the year’s biggest draws, selling out arenas around the globe and reminding fans why the band remains a vital force in punk rock.

Find the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

blink-182 | Missionary Impossible Tour 2025

Date Venue and City Shop Aug 28 Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL Tickets Aug 29 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL Tickets Sep 1 Credit One Stadium – Charleston, SC Tickets Sep 3 Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC Tickets Sep 4 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA Tickets Sep 6 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY Tickets Sep 7 Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY Tickets Sep 9 BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH Tickets Sep 11 Darien Lake Amphitheater – Buffalo, NY Tickets Sep 13 Four Chord Music Festival – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets Sep 14 Sea Hear Now – Asbury Park, NJ Tickets Sep 16 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Tickets Sep 17 Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN Tickets Sep 21 Shaky Knees – Atlanta, GA Tickets Sep 22 The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL Tickets Sep 24 Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR Tickets Sep 26 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO Tickets Sep 27 T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO Tickets Oct 2 Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA Tickets Oct 4 Acrisure Arena – Palm Desert, CA Tickets

