Cardi B to Host Both Nights of WWE SummerSlam This August

The “I Like It” rapper Cardi B has officially been dubbed the host of this year’s WWE SummerSlam.

“What’s up, WWE universe?” she said in a video posted on her social media channels. “Guess what? SummerSlam. MetLife. Two nights. And I will finally be hosting.”

The event is set to take place on August 2 and 3 at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium.

“And nobody better try me,” she cheekily continued. “We gonna turn up!”

This will mark the first time Cardi B will host a WWE event; the rapper was originally going to appear at SummerSlam 2021, however, she became pregnant with her son, Wave, and was unable to do so. The event, however, still used her hit track “Up” as the official theme song.

Tickets to this year’s SummerSlam will be available with a presale on April 30 at 10 a.m. ET, where fans can register here. An official sale will commence on May 2. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Cardi B just returned with the single “Toot It Up” featuring Pardison Fonta. She has also hinted at news of her highly-awaited forthcoming sophomore record, which will follow 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.