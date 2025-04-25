Chelsea FC Teams Up with Ticketmaster to Launch Digital Ticketing at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Football Club has announced a new partnership with Ticketmaster to overhaul its ticketing system at Stamford Bridge, introducing digital tickets for the first time beginning with the 2025-26 season.

The move is aimed at providing fans with a smoother, safer experience, while also supporting the club’s efforts to curb ticket resale abuses. Ticketmaster will deploy its industry-leading technology to streamline the process of accessing matches, delivering a digital-first approach that has been widely adopted by major sports clubs and venues around the world.

“We are delighted to welcome Ticketmaster to the club at a crucial time, as we move towards digital ticketing for the 2025/26 season,” said Casper Stylsvig, chief revenue officer for Chelsea FC. “Partnering with a leading force in the industry brings significant value to our operations, ensuring we offer our fans a smoother, safer experience with best-in-class products, while continuing to address the issue of ticket touts.”

Ticketmaster’s expertise in sports ticketing will help Chelsea fans transition to digital ticketing and reduce friction on matchdays, officials said.

“Chelsea FC is one of the biggest clubs in football, and we’re excited to be part of their journey,” said Chris Gratton, managing director at Ticketmaster Sport. “Our goal is to make ticketing as simple as possible for fans. We can’t wait to kick off this partnership and ensure every supporter gets a ticketing experience worthy of the Blues.”

The partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for Chelsea’s ticketing operations, combining top-tier technology with efforts to enhance security and the overall matchday experience.