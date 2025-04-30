Citizen Soldier Unveil 2025 The HeartSupport Tour

Citizen Soldier has unveiled plans for “The HeartSupport Tour,” scheduled to begin August 7 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The tour will then continue through the month with stops in major cities including Chicago, St. Louis, and Orlando before wrapping up in Little Rock on August 31. Throughout the run, the band will play at iconic stages like House of Blues Chicago, The Pageant in St. Louis, and House of Blues Orlando.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale, beginning Tuesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time and running until Thursday, May 1 at 10 p.m. local time. Additional presales will take place throughout the week leading up to the general onsale, which begins Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers can access the presale via the Citi Entertainment program, with complete details available at Citi Entertainment. For more ticketing information, visit Citizen Soldier’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces, including Citizen Soldier Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the typical service fees.

Formed with a mission to inspire hope and understanding around mental health challenges, Citizen Soldier has built a dedicated following thanks to their emotionally charged performances and anthemic rock sound. The band aims to support fans both through their music and by collaborating with mental health organizations like HeartSupport.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Citizen Soldier The HeartSupport Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Thu Aug 07 Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IA Sat Aug 09 The Pageant – St. Louis, MO Sun Aug 10 House of Blues Chicago – Chicago, IL Mon Aug 11 Deluxe at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN Tue Aug 12 St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI Thu Aug 14 House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH Fri Aug 15 The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ Sat Aug 16 Archer Music Hall – Allentown, PA Tue Aug 19 The Underground – Charlotte, NC Wed Aug 20 House of Blues Myrtle Beach – North Myrtle Beach, SC Fri Aug 22 House of Blues Orlando – Orlando, FL Sat Aug 23 Revolution Live – Fort Lauderdale, FL Mon Aug 25 The Signal – Chattanooga, TN Tue Aug 26 House of Blues New Orleans – New Orleans, LA Thu Aug 28 Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX Fri Aug 29 Granada Theater – Dallas, TX Sun Aug 31 The Hall – Little Rock, AR

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”