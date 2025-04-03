Co-op Live Inks Partnership with OVO for Sustainability

Manchester’s Co-op Live has teamed up with OVO, one of the UK’s top energy suppliers, to launch OVO Live—a rewards program offering exclusive perks to OVO customers at Co-op Live events. Benefits include priority ticket access, VIP lounge entry, dedicated lanes, and competitions designed to engage music fans while promoting sustainability.

This initiative aligns with OVO’s “For the Atmosphere” campaign, which emphasizes live music’s role in inspiring environmental action. As part of its mission to reach net zero emissions by 2035, OVO continues investing in renewable energy and helping consumers transition to greener solutions.

The partnership also introduces the OVO Lounge, a premium seating area offering an elevated view of the arena while showcasing OVO’s vision of merging sustainability with entertainment.

Guy Dunstan, General Manager & Senior Vice President at Co-op Live, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, “Co-op Live was built with sustainability at its core, and partnering with OVO reinforces our commitment to driving consumer engagement in decarbonization as well as reducing our environmental impact.”

“By working together, we’re not only creating unforgettable live entertainment experiences but also inspiring positive change towards a greener future,” Dunstan shared.

James Watts, OVO’s Head of Brand Sponsorship & Experiential, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that “at OVO we believe music can be a powerful and inspiring way to drive progress towards decarbonization and we’re so excited to see Co-op Live become our newest venue partner.”

“We’re so proud to work with venue partners who are leading the way on sustainability whilst also delivering a consistently fantastic guest experience for our customers,” Watts said. “At OVO, we share their commitment to protect our planet whilst celebrating and amplifying the power of live music events.”