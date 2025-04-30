Coachella Fined $20K After Travis Scott’s Set Goes Over Curfew

Travis Scott | Photo by Brandon Dull via Wikimedia Commons

IndustryOlivia Perreault

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has been fined $20,000 by the City of Indio after rapper Travis Scott’s set went a few minutes past curfew.

According to a statement from city officials, Scott closed his headlining show during the first weekend of Coachella on April 12 a few minutes past the curfew time of 1 a.m. after starting his set late. Goldenvoice, Coachella’s promoter, has a longstanding agreement with city officials that the festival will end at 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, followed by 12 a.m. on Sundays.

Coachella will be fined $20,000 for the first five minutes it exceeds the curfew limit, the agreement notes, followed by $1,000 for every minute after.

The City of Indio told TMZ that Scott’s fine was the only curfew fine issued across both weekends of Coachella and the one-weekend Stagecoach festival.

While Scott’s set was the only one hit with a fine this year, Goldenvoice has been hit with fines in the past. Back in 2009, Goldenvoice had to pay $54,000 after Paul McCartney went 54 minutes over his allotted time, and two years ago, the promoter racked up a whopping $168,000 after six performers went past curfew.

