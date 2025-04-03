Creed Adds Five New Dates to ‘Summer of ’99’ North American Tour

The rockers of Creed have added five new dates to their ongoing “Summer of ’99” North American tour.

As previously announced, the trek will kick-off this July — extended with 23 additional dates after a sold-out reunion run. It will stop at Scranton’s Pavilion at Montage Mountain, the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Albuquerque’s Isleta Amphitheater, and the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, with appearances in Palm Desert, Wichita, New Orleans, and Vancouver.

Five new dates were added to the run, including a show in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, as well as Cincinnati, Providence, and Manchester, New Hampshire before wrapping-up at Halifax, Nova Scotia on August 30.

Tickets for the new dates are available during a presale on April 3, followed by a general on sale Friday, April 4 here. Tickets are also available via secondary ticketing site Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free one-year membership).

“Thirty years in, it’s been a blessing to pick up right where we left off with longtime fans and to meet the next generation for the first time,” frontman Scott Stapp said in a statement. “It’s been an incredible ride, and we aren’t done, so here’s to a ‘Summer’ that never ends. We’ll see you on the road.”

Back in 1999, Creed’s sophomore record, Human Clay, topped the U.S. Billboard charts at No. 1, earning recognition with hits “Higher,” “What If,” and “With Arms Wide Open.” The record helped solidify Creed in the rock scene, following with chart-topping records Weathered in 2001 and Full Circle in 2009. Their compilation album, Stadium Anthems, was just released on October 21.

Find Creed’s full list of upcoming “Summer of ’99 Tour” dates below:

Creed | “Summer of ’99” Tour 2025

7/9 — Lexington, KY Rupp Arena (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/11 — Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/12 — Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (w/ 3 Doors Down)

7/15 — Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

7/16 — Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

7/20 — Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/22 — Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/24 — Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/26 — New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/27 — Memphis, TN FedExForum (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/29 — Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/1 — Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/2 — Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature Arena (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/4 — Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/6 — Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/7 — Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

8/9 — Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

8/10 — Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

8/13 — Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

8/14 — Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

8/16 — Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena (w/ Big Wreck & Mammoth WVH)

8/19 — Edmonton, AB Rogers Place (w/ Big Wreck & Mammoth WVH)

8/20 — Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome (w/ Big Wreck & Mammoth WVH)

8/23 — Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino (w/ Mammoth WVH & Hinder)

8/24 — Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/27 — Providence, RI Amica Mutual Pavilion (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/28 — Manchester, NH SNHU Arena (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/30 — Halifax, NS Citadel Hill (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)