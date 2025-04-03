Dale Elliott Jr. Brings Son of an Immigrant Tour to North America
Comedian Dale Elliott Jr. is heading out on the road in 2025, announcing the “Son of an Immigrant World Tour” across both international and North American stages.
The international leg of the tour kicks off on June 12 in Paris, France and rolls through major cities including Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, and multiple stops throughout England before wrapping up in Bristol on July 11.
Elliott will then pick back up with North American dates beginning September 10 in San Francisco, running through late November with stops in Vancouver, Halifax, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, and more.
Tickets for Dale Elliott Jr.’s Son of an Immigrant World Tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com. Additional ticketing information, including possible presale details, can be found at daleelliottjr.com.
Fans can also find seats on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Visit Dale Elliott Jr. Tickets for more information.
Elliott, originally hailing from St. Lucia and raised in Jamaica, has been gaining attention for his comedic style blending personal stories and cultural anecdotes, which has helped him build a strong audience on social media and sold-out stand-up performances.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Dale Elliott Jr. Son of an Immigrant World Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|June 12
|Apollo Theatre – Paris, France
|June 14
|Cosmic Comedy Club – Berlin, Germany
|June 18
|Comedy Cafe – Amsterdam, Netherlands
|June 19
|Comedy Club Haug – Rotterdam, Netherlands
|June 21
|Cirque Royal Club – Brussels, Belgium
|June 22
|The Workman’s Club – Dublin, Ireland
|June 25
|City Varieties Music Hall – Leeds, England
|June 26
|Soho Theatre Walthamstow – London, England
|June 27
|South Street – Reading, England
|June 28
|New Century Hall – Manchester, England
|July 2
|Glee Club – Cardiff, Wales
|July 4
|O2 Institute – Birmingham, England
|July 11
|Redgrave Theatre – Bristol, England
|Sep 10
|Cobb’s Comedy Club – San Francisco, CA
|Sep 21
|Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC
|Sep 28
|Light House Arts Centre – Halifax, NS
|Oct 2
|The Park Theatre – Winnipeg, MB
|Oct 4
|Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB
|Oct 5
|Bella Concert Hall – Mount Royal University – Calgary, AB
|Oct 16
|Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA
|Oct 19
|Punch Line Houston – Houston, TX
|Oct 23
|Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX
|Oct 26
|Punch Line Philly – Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 14
|The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD
|Nov 16
|House of Blues Chicago – Chicago, IL
|Nov 22
|Théâtre Beanfield – Montreal, QC
|Nov 23
|Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON
|Nov 28
|The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”