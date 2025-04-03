Dale Elliott Jr. Brings Son of an Immigrant Tour to North America

Comedian Dale Elliott Jr. is heading out on the road in 2025, announcing the “Son of an Immigrant World Tour” across both international and North American stages.

The international leg of the tour kicks off on June 12 in Paris, France and rolls through major cities including Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, and multiple stops throughout England before wrapping up in Bristol on July 11.

Elliott will then pick back up with North American dates beginning September 10 in San Francisco, running through late November with stops in Vancouver, Halifax, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, and more.

Tickets for Dale Elliott Jr.’s Son of an Immigrant World Tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com. Additional ticketing information, including possible presale details, can be found at daleelliottjr.com.

Elliott, originally hailing from St. Lucia and raised in Jamaica, has been gaining attention for his comedic style blending personal stories and cultural anecdotes, which has helped him build a strong audience on social media and sold-out stand-up performances.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Dale Elliott Jr. Son of an Immigrant World Tour Dates

Date Venue and City June 12 Apollo Theatre – Paris, France June 14 Cosmic Comedy Club – Berlin, Germany June 18 Comedy Cafe – Amsterdam, Netherlands June 19 Comedy Club Haug – Rotterdam, Netherlands June 21 Cirque Royal Club – Brussels, Belgium June 22 The Workman’s Club – Dublin, Ireland June 25 City Varieties Music Hall – Leeds, England June 26 Soho Theatre Walthamstow – London, England June 27 South Street – Reading, England June 28 New Century Hall – Manchester, England July 2 Glee Club – Cardiff, Wales July 4 O2 Institute – Birmingham, England July 11 Redgrave Theatre – Bristol, England Sep 10 Cobb’s Comedy Club – San Francisco, CA Sep 21 Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC Sep 28 Light House Arts Centre – Halifax, NS Oct 2 The Park Theatre – Winnipeg, MB Oct 4 Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB Oct 5 Bella Concert Hall – Mount Royal University – Calgary, AB Oct 16 Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA Oct 19 Punch Line Houston – Houston, TX Oct 23 Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX Oct 26 Punch Line Philly – Philadelphia, PA Nov 14 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD Nov 16 House of Blues Chicago – Chicago, IL Nov 22 Théâtre Beanfield – Montreal, QC Nov 23 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON Nov 28 The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

