Denver NWSL Breaks Record with Over 10,000 Season Ticket Deposits

Denver’s incoming National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise has surpassed 10,000 season ticket deposits—setting a new league record less than two months after the team’s official announcement.

Awarded to Denver on January 30 as the NWSL’s 16th franchise, the team has set a new league record for the highest number of season ticket deposits in NWSL history.

Majority owner Rob Cohen expressed gratitude at the fan response. “This milestone showcases that our community is passionate about women’s professional soccer and what we are building in Denver and across the front range,” he shared.

“There is still a great deal of work to be done. We are excited to continue collaborating with our community to create a club that is representative and inclusive of all of Colorado.”

In tandem with the team’s 2026 debut, plans are underway for Colorado’s first purpose-built sports and entertainment district dedicated specifically to women’s professional sports. This includes a 14,500-seat stadium designed by renowned architecture firm Populous and an array of supporting recreational facilities.

Notably, a temporary venue will serve as home for the team’s inaugural two seasons. A 12,000-capacity stadium is being developed in nearby Centennial through a collaborative effort with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District.