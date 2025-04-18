‘Good Night, Good Luck’ Sets New Broadway Box Office Record

“Good Night, and Good Luck” has broken its own record for the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history.

The show, which stars George Clooney in his Broadway debut, brought in $3.78 million last week, topping its previous $3.3 million benchmark.

The production, written by Clooney and longtime collaborator Grant Heslov, is a stage adaptation of their critically acclaimed 2005 film, centering on broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow. The show is currently running at the 1,537-seat Winter Garden Theatre.

This latest record dethrones the Winter Garden’s previous play, the 2022 revival of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman, which earned $3.5 million in a standard week. While Jackman’s run still holds the nine-performance week record at $3.9 million, Clooney’s eight-performance week now stands as the top-grossing in the venue’s history.

Additionally, the revival of “Othello,” featuring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, grossed just over $3.1 million at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Meanwhile, “Wicked,” typically a frontrunner, came in third with $2.46 million.

Notably, “Glengarry Glen Ross” joined the upper ranks with $2.21 million, while “The Lion King” maintained its perennial stronghold with $2.09 million.

Across all 40 productions currently running, Broadway took in a total of $44.16 million—up 4.25% from the week prior. More than 328,000 tickets were sold, and theaters were at 90% capacity on average.