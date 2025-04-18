‘Good Night, Good Luck’ Sets New Broadway Box Office Record

‘Good Night, Good Luck’ Sets New Broadway Box Office Record

BroadwayVictoria Drum10 seconds ago

“Good Night, and Good Luck” has broken its own record for the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history. 

The show, which stars George Clooney in his Broadway debut, brought in $3.78 million last week, topping its previous $3.3 million benchmark.

The production, written by Clooney and longtime collaborator Grant Heslov, is a stage adaptation of their critically acclaimed 2005 film, centering on broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow. The show is currently running at the 1,537-seat Winter Garden Theatre.

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

This latest record dethrones the Winter Garden’s previous play, the 2022 revival of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman, which earned $3.5 million in a standard week. While Jackman’s run still holds the nine-performance week record at $3.9 million, Clooney’s eight-performance week now stands as the top-grossing in the venue’s history.

Additionally, the revival of “Othello,” featuring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, grossed just over $3.1 million at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Meanwhile, “Wicked,” typically a frontrunner, came in third with $2.46 million.

Notably, “Glengarry Glen Ross” joined the upper ranks with $2.21 million, while “The Lion King” maintained its perennial stronghold with $2.09 million.

Across all 40 productions currently running, Broadway took in a total of $44.16 million—up 4.25% from the week prior. More than 328,000 tickets were sold, and theaters were at 90% capacity on average. 

Broadway

Other Broadway News from Ticketnews.com

Off-Broadway’s ‘My First Ex-Husband’ Sets Closing Date

Off-Broadway’s ‘My First Ex-Husband’ Sets Closing Date

Victoria Drum 4 hours ago
Read More
Social Media Sensation The Dogist Reveals 'An Evening With' Brief U.S. Run

Social Media Sensation The Dogist Reveals 'An Evening With' Brief U.S. Run

Olivia Perreault 1 day ago
Read More
Hudson Theatre to Host Keanu Reeves’ Broadway Debut in 'Waiting for Godot'

Hudson Theatre to Host Keanu Reeves’ Broadway Debut in 'Waiting for Godot'

Victoria Drum 2 days ago
Read More