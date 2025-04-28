HAIM Unveil North American Tour Dates

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

HAIM has announced plans for an extensive 2025 tour, dubbed the “I Quit” Tour, which will see the sister trio perform across Europe, North America, and the UK. The run begins May 25 at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Liverpool and continues well into the fall, culminating with a string of arena shows across the UK in October.

The trek sees the band stopping at several festivals including Primavera Sound and Fuji Rock before heading stateside in September. HAIM will play in cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before returning to the UK for dates in Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester, and Glasgow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband)

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Multiple presales will occur beforehand, including a Ticketmaster presale for select dates using code DANCE on Thursday, May 1, also at 10 a.m. local time.

For complete ticketing information, visit HAIM’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces, including HAIM Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees.

HAIM—comprised of sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana—first gained widespread acclaim with their debut album Days Are Gone and have since earned multiple Grammy nominations.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

HAIM I Quit Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 05/25 Radio 1 Big Weekend, Liverpool, UK 06/06 Primavera Sound, Barcelona, ES 06/14 Primavera Sound Porto, Porto, PT 06/27 Dreamland Summer Series, Margate, UK 07/26 Fuji Rock Festival, Niigata, JP 09/04 TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA 09/05 The Stage at Suffolk Downs, Boston, MA 09/06 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON 09/08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY 09/09 Westville Music Bowl, New Haven, CT 09/10 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD 09/12 United Center, Chicago, IL 09/13 The Rave, Milwaukee, WI 09/14 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN 09/17 Edgefield, Portland, OR 09/18 WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA 09/20 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC 09/23 Mesa Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ 09/25 The Bomb Factory , Dallas, TX 09/26 Moody Center, Austin, TX 09/28 White Oak Music Hall – Lawn – , Houston, TX 09/30 The Pinnacle , Nashville, TN 10/03 Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver, CO 10/04 The Great Saltair , Salt Lake City, UT 10/07 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA 10/09 Kia Forum , Los Angeles, CA 10/10 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park , San Diego, CA 10/11 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA 10/24 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK 10/25 Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK 10/26 Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK 10/28 The O2, London, UK 10/30 AO Arena, Manchester, UK 10/31 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”