Hot 97 Summer Jam 2025 Announces Lineup Featuring Gunna, GloRilla, Ja Rule

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2025 Announces Lineup Featuring Gunna, GloRilla, Ja Rule

ConcertsVictoria Drum10 seconds ago

Hot 97 Summer Jam is getting ready for its 2025 event, set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 20. 

The music festival is set to feature Gunna leading the bill as this year’s headliner. Joining the Atlanta rapper on stage will be GloRilla, A Boogie, Muni Long, and more. 

Additionally, Ja Rule’s performance has been teased as a special “friends” set, where fans can expect surprise appearances from yet-to-be-announced guests. 

Ticket Flipping's toolbox of ticket broker tools

Nigerian superstars Asake and Ayra Starr are also set to perform at Summer Jam. Other acts confirmed for the event include Kash Doll, Bobby Konders and Jabba featuring Masicka, as well as Jim Jones & Friends. Cash Cobain and 41—featuring Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa—will also make an appearance.

| RELATED:  Rolling Loud California: A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Peso Pluma

“Summer Jam is the pinnacle of hip-hop culture, and we’re honored to bring this electrifying experience to fans once again,” Shelby Joyner, founder of SJ Presents and president of the Black Promoters Collective, said in a statement. “This year’s lineup is a testament to the genre’s evolution, featuring both chart-topping superstars and rising talent who are shaping the future of hip-hop.”

Fans looking to secure their spot at this year’s event will have the chance to access tickets early. A pre-sale opens on Wednesday, April 2, at 10 a.m. General admission sales begin on April 4. For more information and additional details, festival goers can visit the Hot 97 Summer Jam website.

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Dua Lipa Expands ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ With Latin America Dates

Dua Lipa Expands ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ With Latin America Dates

Victoria Drum 2 hours ago
Read More
Lamb of God Announce North American Headlining Shows

Lamb of God Announce North American Headlining Shows

Olivia Perreault 3 hours ago
Read More
ATEEZ Announces 12-City North American Run

ATEEZ Announces 12-City North American Run

Victoria Drum 20 hours ago
Read More