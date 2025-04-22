Inaugural Tanglefoot Festival: Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, Robert Earl Keen

Texas is debuting a new country music festival this fall.

Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival will take place from September 12 to 13 at the MLK Festival Grounds in Downtown Temple. Fans can look forward to music on two outdoor stages, featuring over 20 country and Americana music acts, with an emphasis on showcasing a variety of musicians from Texas.

The inaugural event will feature a headlining performance from country’s Parker McCollum — offering fans the opportunity to hear music from his new album, debuting this June — as well as Cody Jinks. Other notable acts performing throughout the weekend include “The Godfather of Texas Country Music” Robert Earl Keen and Randy Rogers Band, who will celebrate their 25th anniversary, as well as Cody Kent, Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram, and Silverada.

The Wilder Blue, Shelby Stone, The Droptines, and Kin Faux will also take the stage, with acts like Cole Phillips, West Texas Wind, Austin Gilliam, and Matt Caldwell among the artists rounding-out the bill.

Alongside the music, festivalgoers can look forward to authentic BBQ joints from some of the country’s most popular pitmasters — including Texas, Kansas City, Memphis, and Carolina styles.

Organizers will be releasing two-day GA and VIP tickets to the general public starting Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. CST at TanglefootTX.com.

Find the full Tanglefoot Festival lineup below: