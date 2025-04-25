Japanese Breakfast Adds Dates to ‘Melancholy Tour’

Japanese Breakfast has officially announced a wide-ranging slate of tour dates for 2025, with a run of shows across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia as part of the “Melancholy Tour.” The newly unveiled dates include a Southern California swing with support from Ginger Root, set for August, as well as a packed schedule stretching from spring through fall.

The Melancholy Tour kicked-off in Dallas on April 24 and continues through major markets including Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia before jumping overseas in June. International stops include headline performances in Tokyo, London, Paris, and Oslo, along with festival slots at Summerfest, Glastonbury, and Down the Rabbit Hole. The tour wraps with September performances in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest.

Tickets for Japanese Breakfast’s Melancholy Tour head on sale Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Full ticketing information, including presale signups and links to purchase, is available at Japanese Breakfast’s official site. Tickets are also available through resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by skipping typical service fees. Visit Japanese Breakfast Tickets for details.

Led by Michelle Zauner, Japanese Breakfast has become a force in indie music with critically acclaimed albums like *Jubilee* and *Soft Sounds from Another Planet*. Known for ethereal soundscapes, emotionally charged lyrics, and captivating live shows, the band has built a loyal global following and continues to expand its reach with each new tour.

Japanese Breakfast Melancholy Tour Dates

04-26 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle *

04-27 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore *

04-28 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

04-30 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed *

05-01 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed *

05-02 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed *

05-03 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore *

05-05 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall *

05-06 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall *

05-07 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

05-09 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

05-10 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

05-11 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

05-12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

05-15 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

05-16 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

06-03 Sydney, Australia – Vivid Live at Sydney Opera House

06-05 Melbourne, Australia – Rising at PICA

06-07 Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

06-11 Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Shinjuku

06-13 Osaka, Japan – Umeda Club Quattro

06-15 Cheorwon, South Korea – DMZ Peace Train

06-21 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

06-24 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

06-25 Stockholm, Sweden – Filadelfia #

06-26 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega #

06-28 Pilton, England – Glastonbury Festival

06-29 Manchester, England – Academy 1 #

06-30 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland #

07-01 Bristol, England – O2 Academy Bristol #

07-03 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton #

07-04-06 Ewijk, Netherlands – Down the Rabbit Hole

07-05 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg #

07-08 Paris, France – Le Trianon #

07-10 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live

07-27 Portland, OR – Project Pabst

08-20 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

08-22 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

08-23 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

08-27 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

08-28 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

08-30 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

09-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Orpheum *

09-02 Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Amphitheater *

09-03 Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Amphitheater *

09-05 Salt Lake City, UT – Twilight Concert Series @ The Gallivan Center * ^

09-06 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom *

09-09 St. Paul, MN – The Palace Theatre *

09-10 Madison, WI – The Sylvee *