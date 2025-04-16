Jorja Smith Unveils Second Leg of North American Tour

British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith is hitting the road again with a second leg of a North American tour, following gigs throughout February and March.

“Falling or Flying Tour’s” second visit to North America will kick off August 1 in Montreal at Osheaga Music Festival, followed by stops in Newport, Chicago, Seattle, and San Francisco, with Los Angeles’ Palladium as a final destination on August 12. Emerging English rapper ENNY will join her along the way.

Before crossing the pond, the singer-songwriter will perform in the U.K. and Europe, including the cities of Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London, as well as Lisbon, Bologna, Hamburg, and more, as part of the music festivals.

Jorja Smith dropped her sophomore album, Falling of Flying, in fall 2023. The album topped the UK R&B Albums Chart and reached number two on the UK Independent Albums Chart and number three on the UK Albums Chart. Her debut studio album, Lost & Found, arrived in 2018 to critical acclaim, also peaking at number three on the UK Albums Chart.

The musician has the Brit Critics’ Choice Award and Best British Female Artist at the Brit Awards under her belt. She was also nominated for Grammy Awards for Best New Artist in 2019.

Fans can check out tour details along with the ticket purchasing options via Jorja Smith’s official website.



Jorja Smith – “Falling or Flying Tour”

North America

Aug 1 Montreal, Canada – Osheaga Music Festival, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug 3 Newport, RI, US – Newport Jazz Festival

Aug 5 Chicago, IL, US – Salt Shed

Aug 8 Seattle, WA, US – Paramount Theater

Aug 10 San Francisco, CA, US – Outside Lands Music Festival

Aug 12 Los Angeles, CA, US – Palladium



UK & Ireland

May 26 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

May 29 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

May 30 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

May 31 – Wolverhampton, UK – University Civic Hall

June 2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

June 5 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 6 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 7 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 14 – Manchester, UK – Parklife Festival



European & International Festivals

June 19 – Lisbon, Portugal – Kalorama Festival

July 2 – Hérouville Saint-Clair, France – Beauregard Festival

July 6 – Bologna, Italy – Parco delle Caserme Rosse (Sequoie)

July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

July 11 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – NN North Sea Jazz Festival

July 12 – Werchter, Belgium – Werchter Boutique 2025

July 15 – Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark Open Air

July 16 – Munich, Germany – Zenith