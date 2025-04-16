Jorja Smith Unveils Second Leg of North American Tour
British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith is hitting the road again with a second leg of a North American tour, following gigs throughout February and March.
“Falling or Flying Tour’s” second visit to North America will kick off August 1 in Montreal at Osheaga Music Festival, followed by stops in Newport, Chicago, Seattle, and San Francisco, with Los Angeles’ Palladium as a final destination on August 12. Emerging English rapper ENNY will join her along the way.
Before crossing the pond, the singer-songwriter will perform in the U.K. and Europe, including the cities of Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London, as well as Lisbon, Bologna, Hamburg, and more, as part of the music festivals.
Jorja Smith dropped her sophomore album, Falling of Flying, in fall 2023. The album topped the UK R&B Albums Chart and reached number two on the UK Independent Albums Chart and number three on the UK Albums Chart. Her debut studio album, Lost & Found, arrived in 2018 to critical acclaim, also peaking at number three on the UK Albums Chart.
The musician has the Brit Critics’ Choice Award and Best British Female Artist at the Brit Awards under her belt. She was also nominated for Grammy Awards for Best New Artist in 2019.
Fans can check out tour details along with the ticket purchasing options via Jorja Smith’s official website.
Jorja Smith – “Falling or Flying Tour”
North America
Aug 1 Montreal, Canada – Osheaga Music Festival, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Aug 3 Newport, RI, US – Newport Jazz Festival
Aug 5 Chicago, IL, US – Salt Shed
Aug 8 Seattle, WA, US – Paramount Theater
Aug 10 San Francisco, CA, US – Outside Lands Music Festival
Aug 12 Los Angeles, CA, US – Palladium
UK & Ireland
May 26 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
May 29 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
May 30 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
May 31 – Wolverhampton, UK – University Civic Hall
June 2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
June 5 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 6 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 7 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 14 – Manchester, UK – Parklife Festival
European & International Festivals
June 19 – Lisbon, Portugal – Kalorama Festival
July 2 – Hérouville Saint-Clair, France – Beauregard Festival
July 6 – Bologna, Italy – Parco delle Caserme Rosse (Sequoie)
July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
July 11 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – NN North Sea Jazz Festival
July 12 – Werchter, Belgium – Werchter Boutique 2025
July 15 – Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark Open Air
July 16 – Munich, Germany – Zenith