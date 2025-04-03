Kesha Reveals Massive ‘Tits Out Tour’ Across North America

Pop icon Kesha is heading out on the road this summer with the announcement of her “The Tits Out Tour,” bringing her electrifying stage presence to venues across North America. The 2025 trek kicks off in early July and will feature support from Slayyyter and Rose Gray on select dates.

The tour begins July 1 in West Valley City, Utah and travels coast to coast before wrapping up August 10 in Tampa, Florida. Along the way, Kesha will make stops at major venues including Madison Square Garden in New York, Budweiser Stage in Toronto, and the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Slayyyter will join the opening stretch of the tour, while Rose Gray will appear throughout the second half.

Tickets for “The Tits Out Tour” will be available through a fan presale beginning Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. local time via KESHAOFFICIAL.COM/TOUR. General public ticket sales begin Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are also available on resale platforms such as Kesha Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save with no added service fees.

Kesha burst onto the pop scene in 2009 with her smash hit “Tik Tok” and has since become known for her genre-blending sound, empowering lyrics, and unforgettable live performances. Her tours consistently showcase her bold style, anthemic hits, and inclusive party atmosphere, drawing fans from across generations.

Kesha The T–s Out Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop July 1 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT Tickets July 3 Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA Tickets July 5 Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA Tickets July 6 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ Tickets July 8 Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX Tickets July 10 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX Tickets July 12 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL Tickets July 13 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO Tickets July 15 Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN Tickets July 16 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Tickets July 18 Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN Tickets July 19 Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI Tickets July 21 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON Tickets July 23 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Tickets July 24 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA Tickets July 26 The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA Tickets July 28 Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Tickets July 29 TD Pavilion at The Mann – Philadelphia, PA Tickets July 31 Darien Lake Amphitheater – Buffalo, NY Tickets Aug. 2 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA Tickets Aug. 3 Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC Tickets Aug. 5 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC Tickets Aug. 7 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA Tickets Aug. 9 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL Tickets Aug. 10 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL Tickets

