Keyshia Cole Plots ‘The Way It Is’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Keyshia Cole is hitting the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough debut album, The Way It Is. The R&B songstress will bring a star-studded lineup of guests to arenas across North America and Europe this summer and fall.

The tour kicks off July 1 in Baltimore and will run through late September, hitting major cities like Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Paris, and London. Support on select dates includes Tink, Wale, Lil’ Kim, Fridayy, Jeremih, and SWV, promising a nostalgic and energetic celebration of Cole’s influential catalog.

Tickets for the “The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour” go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticketing information, visit keyshiacoleofficial.com. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Check out Keyshia Cole Tickets for available inventory.

Keyshia Cole made a mark with her 2005 debut album, The Way It Is, which delivered hits like “Love,” “I Changed My Mind,” and “I Should Have Cheated.” The album went platinum and cemented Cole as a force in contemporary R&B. Over the years, she’s earned multiple BET Awards nominations and continues to be celebrated for her soulful voice and authentic storytelling.

Keyshia Cole ‘The Way It Is’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop July 1 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Tickets July 2 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Tickets July 5 United Center – Chicago, IL Tickets July 6 Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH Tickets July 9 Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON Tickets July 10 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Tickets July 12 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Tickets July 13 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Tickets July 16 First Horizon Coliseum – Greensboro, NC Tickets July 17 Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL Tickets July 19 Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL Tickets July 20 Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL Tickets July 22 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA Tickets July 23 Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA Tickets July 25 Toyota Center – Houston, TX Tickets July 26 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX Tickets July 31 Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA Tickets August 1 T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV Tickets August 2 The Venue at Thunder Valley – Lincoln, CA Tickets August 8 Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA Tickets September 19 Adidas Arena – Paris, FR Tickets September 21 AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL Tickets September 23 The O2 – London, UK Tickets September 25 AO Arena – Manchester, UK Tickets September 26 Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK Tickets

