Keyshia Cole Plots ‘The Way It Is’ 20th Anniversary Tour

ConcertsOlivia Perreault41 seconds ago

Keyshia Cole is hitting the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough debut album, The Way It Is. The R&B songstress will bring a star-studded lineup of guests to arenas across North America and Europe this summer and fall.

The tour kicks off July 1 in Baltimore and will run through late September, hitting major cities like Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Paris, and London. Support on select dates includes Tink, Wale, Lil’ Kim, Fridayy, Jeremih, and SWV, promising a nostalgic and energetic celebration of Cole’s influential catalog.

Tickets for the "The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour" go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticketing information, visit keyshiacoleofficial.com.

Keyshia Cole made a mark with her 2005 debut album, The Way It Is, which delivered hits like “Love,” “I Changed My Mind,” and “I Should Have Cheated.” The album went platinum and cemented Cole as a force in contemporary R&B. Over the years, she’s earned multiple BET Awards nominations and continues to be celebrated for her soulful voice and authentic storytelling.

Keyshia Cole ‘The Way It Is’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop
July 1 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Tickets
July 2 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Tickets
July 5 United Center – Chicago, IL Tickets
July 6 Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH Tickets
July 9 Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON Tickets
July 10 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Tickets
July 12 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Tickets
July 13 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Tickets
July 16 First Horizon Coliseum – Greensboro, NC Tickets
July 17 Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL Tickets
July 19 Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL Tickets
July 20 Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL Tickets
July 22 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA Tickets
July 23 Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA Tickets
July 25 Toyota Center – Houston, TX Tickets
July 26 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX Tickets
July 31 Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA Tickets
August 1 T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV Tickets
August 2 The Venue at Thunder Valley – Lincoln, CA Tickets
August 8 Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA Tickets
September 19 Adidas Arena – Paris, FR Tickets
September 21 AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL Tickets
September 23 The O2 – London, UK Tickets
September 25 AO Arena – Manchester, UK Tickets
September 26 Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK Tickets

