Liquid Death Inks Partnership with MSG Properties

Madison Square Garden…. it’s time to “murder your thirst.”

Liquid Death is expanding its reach into live entertainment and sports venues in a major way, thanks to a new partnership with the MSG Family of Companies. The beverage brand has been named an Official Partner of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., and Sphere Entertainment Co., bringing its canned sparkling water and iced tea products to some of the most iconic venues and events in the U.S.

Under the agreement, Liquid Death will serve as the Official Sparkling Water Partner at key properties including Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and the Sphere in Las Vegas. Additionally, the brand will take on the role of Official Iced Tea Partner at several of these venues and events, including the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

Liquid Death products will be available at select concession stands throughout the MSG venues. The partnership also includes significant branding opportunities, including exposure on the Sphere’s Exosphere—the world’s largest LED screen—and the chance to run sweepstakes and fan engagement campaigns across MSG’s portfolio.

“Liquid Death is a disruptor and innovator,” said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer at MSG Sports. “We look forward to working with their team across high-profile assets to introduce bold campaigns and interactive initiatives that exemplify our shared vision for this dynamic partnership, including Sphere’s Exosphere.”

The partnership also gives Liquid Death a presence in the NHL as the Official Sparkling Water Partner of the New York Rangers. Branding will be featured during home games on GardenVision and the Rangers’ official website. Fans will also have the chance to interact with the brand through post-game sampling and an activation space on the concourse during select games.

“We’re honored to be one of the few select brands to partner across multiple flagship and iconic MSG venues and properties and to be the very first Official Iced Tea Partner for Sphere,” said Ryan Heuser, SVP of Experiential Marketing at Liquid Death. “Our brand is bringing more excitement and fun to better-for-you beverages which fits perfectly in the environments these iconic venues create.”

The move aligns with Liquid Death’s reputation for unconventional marketing and expanding into high-profile cultural touchpoints. By teaming up with the MSG Family of Companies, the brand gains access to millions of fans and live event attendees each year.