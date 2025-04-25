Maren Morris Reveals ‘The Dreamsicle Tour’ to Support New Record

Maren Morris is hitting the road this summer and fall with her newly announced “The Dreamsicle Tour.”

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will crisscross North America and Europe, treating fans to a string of performances at iconic venues and festivals. The tour will showcase new material as well as fan-favorite hits from her celebrated catalog.

Launching May 30 with a special appearance at West Hollywood Park in California, “The Dreamsicle Tour” will make stops at major events like Quebec’s Festival d’été, Newport Folk Festival, and Sing Out Loud Festival in Florida. From there, Morris will embark on an extensive run of headlining shows across North America, concluding with a European stretch visiting Dublin, Manchester, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and more through November.

wake-up call requested! The Dreamsicle Tour is arriving🍦 join The Lunatics for first access. EU/UK, pre-order the album at the link in my bio for first access. tickets on sale may 2. more to come 🍊 https://t.co/o7k7D1YnNa pic.twitter.com/icyv5xKTYF — Maren Morris (@MarenMorris) April 25, 2025

Tickets for “The Dreamsicle Tour” will first be available through an artist pre-sale beginning Monday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates (use code DANCE) begins Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete tour and ticket information, visit Maren Morris’ official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees — find them here: Maren Morris Tickets.

Since breaking through with her 2016 debut album Hero, Maren Morris has solidified herself as a powerhouse in country music and beyond, known for blending genre influences and penning powerful anthems. Her previous tours, including the critically acclaimed “GIRL: The World Tour” and “Humble Quest Tour,” earned praise for energetic performances and heartfelt connection with audiences.

Maren Morris “The Dreamsicle Tour” Dates

Date Venue and City Shop May 30 West Hollywood Park – West Hollywood, CA – July 12 Festival d’été de Québec – Quebec City, QC – July 25 Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI – July 29 Deer Valley Concert Series – Park City, UT – July 31 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA – August 2 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA – August 3 Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA – August 5 The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA – August 6 The Backyard – Sacramento, CA –

