Mexico City’s AXE Ceremonia Shuts Down After Two Photographers Die in Crane Collapse

Mexico City’s AXE Ceremonia festival was shut down over the weekend after a crane collapsed, killing two photographers.

The festival was originally set to run from April 5 to 6 at Parque Bicentenario. During the first day of the festival on Saturday, a large gust of wind caused a crane holding a decorative metallic object to fall in the middle of Meme Del Real’s set around 5:30 p.m., killing two photographers on-site.

Local authorities said the photographers, Miguel Angel Rojas and Berenice Giles, “received pre-hospital care at the scene, and were later urgently transported to the hospital, where they unfortunately passed away.”

“With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of the two people who were injured during today’s incident,” AXE Ceremonia said in a statement. “We are deeply heartbroken by this loss. We are reaching out to their families to support them during this incredibly difficult time and to provide them with all our care and solidarity. The safety of our community has always been our priority, and we continue, as from the very beginning, to maintain close collaboration and complete transparency with the authorities.”

The festival continued festivities on Saturday, however, organizers and the local mayor decided to cancel Sunday’s show, which was set to include performances from acts like Tyler, the Creator, Massive Attack, and The Marias.

“The teams from the Miguel Hidalgo Government and Legal Affairs, along with the borough’s Civil Protection department and the Administrative Verification Institute of Mexico City, completed the inspection and placed suspension seals at the entrances to AXE Ceremonia in Bicentennial Park,” the local mayors office said in a statement. “Therefore, the event this Sunday, April 6, is suspended.”

At this time, festival organizers have not revealed details regarding the crane collapse or why festivities continued on Saturday after two people were killed.

Festivalgoers called-out organizers, claiming negligence for the deaths of Rojas and Giles.

