Muse, Ane Brun Cancel Istanbul Shows Over Boycott Calls from Turkish Fans

Muse fans in Turkey joined forces in solidarity and asked the rock band to stand with them and call-off a gig in the country, as the show’s promoting company was on their boycott list. Fans’ wishes were heard, and this week, the rock band revealed that their Istanbul concert will be postponed to 2026 “after careful consideration and hearing the feedback” from their fans.

On Monday, March 31, Muse fans in Turkey took to social media urging the band to cancel the Istanbul concert over the mass boycott in Turkey after the country’s opposition leader Ozgur Ozel, Chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), expanded calls to boycott companies perceived as close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The band’s Instagram post about the Istanbul concert – scheduled to be held on June 11 – received over 30,000 comments — most of which were by Turkish fans asking them to take a stand and cancel the show.

“The organizer of your Istanbul concert, DBL Entertainment, is on the boycott list for its affiliations, and its owner has insulted pro-democracy protesters,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Due to the boycott, we won’t attend and urge you to stand for democracy,”

“We are looking forward for your solidarity with your Turkish listeners who are currently fighting and resisting with a fascist regime,” another fan commented. “Cancel your concert, boycott the organizer, show your power!”

Fans questioned if their messages were being seen, noting that, “you have always stood for resistance, justice, and freedom – will you stand with us now?”

There were many references to the band’s popular song “Uprising” in the comments — an anti-authority anthem.

Additionally, thousands of comments were left below the Istanbul gig’s poster on social media. This week, Muse took action.

“After careful consideration and hearing the feedback from our fans whilst fully respecting their concerns, our show in Istanbul will be now postponed until 2026 so we can ensure DBL Entertainment will not be involved,” Muse said in an Instagram post. “Thank you for your ongoing support, it means everything to us. See you in 2026!”

Similarly, Norwegian singer-songwriter Ane Brun who was set to perform in Istanbul, Turkey this year. Brun also posted a message on social media following fans’ calls to solidarity, stating she had decided not to play in Istanbul in October.

“I was so looking forward to playing for you, my Turkish fans, but unfortunately, this is not the right time,” Brun said. “Over the years, I have received so much love from you for my music, and I have cherished every visit I’ve made.”

She added that “I dream of giving that love back and playing for you as soon as possible” and “I stand by you in peace and love.”

Comedian Trevor Noah’s show, which was also promoted by pro-government DBL Entertainment, was the first event that was cancelled due to the boycott calls on social media.

What led to the boycotts?

Hundreds of thousands went out onto the streets across Turkey on March 19 following the arrest of Istanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, the biggest political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Imamoglu was arrested on charges of corruption, but had denied the accusations. Amid the ongoing anti-government protests on the streets, 1,418 citizens were detained, and hundreds of them – mostly college students whose ages vary between 18 and 22 – were arrested. The human rights violations and oppressive practice by the current government-led demonstrations and economic boycotts began to grow.

Meanwhile, DBL Entertainment — who was set to promote the Muse concert, as well as Noah and Brun’s shows — is on the boycott list of protestors, as the company’s boss Abdulkadir Ozkan denounced the demonstrations against President Erdogan as “treason.” His post sparked outrage. The boycott calls on social media grew and pro-government brands — including chain markets, restaurants, as well as Turkish conglomerates owning TV channels, media outlets, construction and energy companies, real estate, and more — were revealed and blacklisted.

Despite the CHP taking the lead by calling for the initial demonstrations, the protest movement includes other political parties, students and other groups with their own agendas and concerns. As the Guardian noted, these include calls for a halt to a years-long cost of living crisis, increased judicial independence, and freedom for hundreds of student protest leaders detained in the past 10 days.