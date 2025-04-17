Neko Case Unveils North American Tour

Neko Case is hitting the road this fall, unveiling a coast‑to‑coast run, marking her first major U.S. and Canadian outing since 2022.

The 32‑date itinerary opens October 1 at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, New York, and winds through marquee stops including Chicago’s Salt Shed, New York’s Beacon Theatre and Vancouver’s Vogue before wrapping Nov. 25 at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. Des Demonas and John Grant are scheduled to provide support on select dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neko Case (@nekocaseofficial)

An artist pre‑sale (sign‑up required) and a Live Nation pre‑sale (code DANCE) both launch April 17 at 10 a.m. local time. General on‑sale follows Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Full details and VIP options are available at Neko Case’s official site.

Fans can also score seats on the secondary market at Neko Case Tickets through Ticket Club, where members save by skipping the service fees.

Over the past two decades, Case has evolved from a cornerstone of the alt‑country movement to an indie icon, earning Grammy nominations, Polaris Prize nods and acclaim for her powerhouse vocals.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Neko Case 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Oct. 1 Levon Helm Studios — Woodstock, N.Y. # Oct. 2 Lincoln Theatre — Washington, D.C. # Oct. 4 The Met — Philadelphia # Oct. 5 Durham Performing Arts Center — Durham, N.C. # Oct. 7 The National — Richmond, Va. # Oct. 8 The Orange Peel — Asheville, N.C. # Oct. 9 The Caverns — Pelham, Tenn. # Oct. 10 Variety Playhouse — Atlanta # Oct. 11 Charleston Music Hall — Charleston, S.C. # Oct. 14 Taft Theatre — Cincinnati # Oct. 15 The Pageant — St. Louis # Oct. 16 The Salt Shed — Chicago # Oct. 17 First Avenue — Minneapolis # Oct. 18 The Pabst Theater — Milwaukee # Oct. 20 Massey Hall — Toronto # Oct. 22 Beacon Theatre — New York # Oct. 23 The Wilbur — Boston # Oct. 24 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall — Pittsburgh # Oct. 25 The Agora — Cleveland # Nov. 7 Rialto Theatre — Tucson, Ariz. % Nov. 8 Belly Up — Solana Beach, Calif. % Nov. 10 The Bellwether — Los Angeles % Nov. 11 The Masonic — San Francisco % Nov. 13 The Vogue — Vancouver, B.C. % Nov. 14 The Paramount — Seattle % Nov. 15 Roseland Theater — Portland, Ore. % Nov. 18 Knitting Factory — Boise, Idaho % Nov. 19 Eccles Theater — Salt Lake City % Nov. 20 Paramount Theatre — Denver % Nov. 21 El Rey Theater — Albuquerque, N.M. % Nov. 23 Longhorn Ballroom — Dallas % Nov. 24 Tobin Center — San Antonio % Nov. 25 Paramount Theatre — Austin, Texas %

# = w/ Des Demonas

% = w/ John Grant

Links above direct readers to either the artist’s official website or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. TicketNews readers can claim a free one‑year Ticket Club membership by visiting this link and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”