Newport Jazz Fest 2025: Janelle Monae, the Roots

The Newport Jazz Festival is returning to Rhode Island this August with jazz and R&B heavyweights like Janelle Monae, The Roots, and Jacob Collier topping the bill.

The annual festival is set to run from August 1 through 3 at Newport’s Fort Adams State Park, situated in Narragansett Bay with panoramic views of Newport Harbor. Other notable acts set to take the stage throughout the weekend include RAYE, Jorja Smith, Esperanza Spalding, and Willow, as well as Dianne Reeves, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Philadelphia Experience, and Christian McBride Big Band.

| READ: Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025 |

Acts like La Lom, Kenny Garrett, Carrtoons, Rich Ruth, and Lakecia Benjamin will also perform, with Darius Jones Trio, Isaiah Sharkey, Parlor Greens, and New Jazz Underground among the artists rounding-out the bill.

Festival passes head on sale Thursday, April 17 via DICE at 1 p.m. ET. Three-day GA, Jazz Lounge, and Student Passes will be up-for-grabs, as well as single-day tickets. Festivalgoers can also score resale tickets with no service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full festival poster lineup below: