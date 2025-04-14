Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Plot First North American Tour in Eight Years
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will officially hit the road in North America, marking their first trek across the U.S. and Canada in eight years.
The 19-date “Wild God Tour” kicks-off in Boston at Agganis Arena on April 15, followed by shows in Brooklyn, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Montreal, and Philadelphia. They’ll appear at venues like The Salt Shed in Chicago, Kansas City Music Hall, The Armory in Minneapolis, Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre, and Denver’s Mission Ballroom before wrapping-up at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena on May 17.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will be touring in support of their 18th studio album, Wild God, which dropped in August 2024. The record, which includes “Frogs” and “Joy,” follows 2019’s Ghosteen.
Find the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds | ‘Wild God’ Tour 2025
04/15 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
04/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
05/02 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
05/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
05/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
05/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/17 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival