Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Plot First North American Tour in Eight Years

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will officially hit the road in North America, marking their first trek across the U.S. and Canada in eight years.

The 19-date “Wild God Tour” kicks-off in Boston at Agganis Arena on April 15, followed by shows in Brooklyn, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Montreal, and Philadelphia. They’ll appear at venues like The Salt Shed in Chicago, Kansas City Music Hall, The Armory in Minneapolis, Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre, and Denver’s Mission Ballroom before wrapping-up at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena on May 17.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will be touring in support of their 18th studio album, Wild God, which dropped in August 2024. The record, which includes “Frogs” and “Joy,” follows 2019’s Ghosteen.

Find the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds | ‘Wild God’ Tour 2025

04/15 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

05/02 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

05/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

05/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

05/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/17 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival