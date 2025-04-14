Off-Broadway’s ‘Tìtanique’ Announces Closing Date

Off-Broadway’s parody musical “Titanìque” sets its closing date as June 15. The production, which premiered in 2022 at Asylum NYC before moving to Daryl Roth Theatre, would have played 1,221 performances by the time of its final bow.

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Tye Blue and co-written by Blue along with Constantine Rousouli and Marla Mindelle, “Tìtanique” takes on the tragic love story aboard the Titanic, where the character of pop singer Céline Dion (currently portrayed by Amber Ardolino) guides audiences through the Titanic Museum and offers her own interpretation of the events surrounding Jack and Rose with modern pop culture references. Meanwhile, she sings hits such as “My Heart Will Go On” and “To Love You More.”

“Never in our wildest (ship of) dreams did we expect this scrappy, fever dream of a musical would rise from the basement of a Gristedes to an award-winning three-year run at the legendary Daryl Roth Theatre,” the show’s director and co-writer, Olivier Award-winner Tye Blue, said in a statement. “We’re so grateful to the hundreds of artists who have been a part of this surreal voyage — bringing our joyful Celine slayfest from New York to six stages around the world. We look forward to laughing, singing, and sashaying with our incredible fans for ten final weeks, before we say ‘au revoir, girlfriends’!”

The production had eight extensions across three years, and received the Lucille Lortel Award, Off-Broadway Alliance Award, Dorian Theater Award, and Las Culturistas Culture Award for Best New Musical. Apart from New York, it met audiences in London, Paris, Toronto, Montreal and Sydney. A London production, which opened in January at The Criterion Theatre in the West End, won two 2025 Olivier Awards, including Best New Comedy.

The show’s Off-Broadway cast currently includes Amber Ardolino in the role of Céline, Cassadee Pope as Rose Dewitt Bukater, Max Jenkins as Jack Dawson, Lea DeLaria as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Victor Garber/Luigi, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Callum Francis as Cal, Kyle Ramar Freeman as The Iceberg, Jamir Brown, Rae Davenport, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter, and Cassidy Stoner.

Ellenore Scott helms choreography, while the musical features music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, and original prop design by Eric Reynolds.

