Oscar Maydon to Head Out on First-Ever U.S. Tour

Mexican music star Oscar Maydon is hitting the road this summer and fall with his newly announced “Rico o Muerto Tour.” The rising regional Mexican artist will bring his chart-topping hits and high-energy live show to major cities across the U.S., marking a major moment in his continued breakthrough as a solo act.

The “Rico o Muerto Tour” launches July 25 in Salt Lake City and runs through October 11, when it wraps at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Stops along the way include headline dates in Denver, San Antonio, Phoenix, Atlanta, Houston, New York, and more.

Tickets for the tour are currently up-for-grabs. VIP packages will also be available through VIP Nation and may include perks such as premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities, signed posters, exclusive merchandise, and more. Full ticketing information can be found via Oscar Maydon’s official linktree. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big with no service fees. Visit Oscar Maydon Tickets to shop now.

Oscar Maydon has quickly become a name to know in the world of música mexicana, known for fusing traditional styles with contemporary sounds. With recent hits and collaborations under his belt, the “Rico o Muerto Tour” marks a significant milestone in his solo career trajectory.

Oscar Maydon Rico o Muerto Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop July 25 The Union Event Center — Salt Lake City, UT Tickets July 26 Paramount Theatre — Denver, CO Tickets Aug. 1 The Aztec Theatre — San Antonio, TX Tickets Aug. 2 Payne Arena — Hidalgo, TX Tickets Aug. 8 Arizona Financial Theatre — Phoenix, AZ Tickets Aug. 14 The Fillmore Charlotte — Charlotte, NC Tickets Aug. 16 Coca Cola Roxy — Atlanta, GA Tickets Aug. 22 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory — Irving, TX Tickets Aug. 23 713 Music Hall — Houston, TX Tickets Aug. 30 Palladium Times Square — New York, NY Tickets Oct. 3 San Jose Civic — San Jose, CA Tickets Oct. 10 SOMA Theater — San Diego, CA Tickets Oct. 11 YouTube Theater — Inglewood, CA Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”