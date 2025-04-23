Passion Pit to Play 8-Night Residency at NYC’s Deluxx Fluxx

Passion Pit to Play 8-Night Residency at NYC’s Deluxx Fluxx

ConcertsOlivia Perreault11 seconds ago

Passion Pit is bringing their indie-rock tunes to New York City this May for an intimate eight-date residency.

The shows will take place at the 375-capacity Deluxx Fluxx — located in the former basement of Webster Hall. The residency is set to kick-off with back-to-back shows on April 29 and 30, followed by gigs on May 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21.

Throughout the residency, fans can look forward to Passion Pit’s hits like “Take a Walk” and “Sleepyhead,” as well as music from his latest record, Nine Times Your Torch Song.

Insomniac Browser

Tickets to the residency are on sale now via BoweryPresents.com. Fans can also look for resale tickets and avoid service fees at Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Passion Pit, hailing from Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the solo project of singer-songwriter-producer Michael Angelakos. He first arrived on the indie scene in 2009 with Manners, followed by three additional studio albums over the years, gaining attention with tracks like “Little Secrets” and “Carried Away.”

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Cypress Hill Plots 2025 ‘Dank Daze of Summer Tour’ with Atmosphere

Cypress Hill Plots 2025 ‘Dank Daze of Summer Tour’ with Atmosphere

Victoria Drum 1 hour ago
Read More
Riot Fest 20th Anniversary: Green Day, blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, The Sex Pistols 

Riot Fest 20th Anniversary: Green Day, blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, The Sex Pistols 

Olivia Perreault 3 hours ago
Read More
Katy Perry Scraps Guadalajara Concerts Over Incomplete Venue

Katy Perry Scraps Guadalajara Concerts Over Incomplete Venue

Olivia Perreault 3 hours ago
Read More