Passion Pit to Play 8-Night Residency at NYC’s Deluxx Fluxx

Passion Pit is bringing their indie-rock tunes to New York City this May for an intimate eight-date residency.

The shows will take place at the 375-capacity Deluxx Fluxx — located in the former basement of Webster Hall. The residency is set to kick-off with back-to-back shows on April 29 and 30, followed by gigs on May 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21.

Throughout the residency, fans can look forward to Passion Pit’s hits like “Take a Walk” and “Sleepyhead,” as well as music from his latest record, Nine Times Your Torch Song.

Tickets to the residency are on sale now via BoweryPresents.com. Fans can also look for resale tickets and avoid service fees at Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Passion Pit, hailing from Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the solo project of singer-songwriter-producer Michael Angelakos. He first arrived on the indie scene in 2009 with Manners, followed by three additional studio albums over the years, gaining attention with tracks like “Little Secrets” and “Carried Away.”