Pistons Block Out-of-State Ticket Sales for Knicks Playoff Visit

Players standing for the national anthem before a Pistons home game. Photo: Kevin Ward, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

As the Detroit Pistons gear up for their first playoff appearance in over a decade, the team has implemented a controversial ticketing policy that restricts out-of-state purchases for home games in their first-round series against the New York Knicks.

Fans hoping to attend Games 3 and 4 at Little Caesars Arena — and a potential Game 6 — will need to have a credit card billing address from Michigan or select regions of Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario, Canada, according to Ticketmaster. The move has sparked speculation that the Pistons are attempting to prevent Knicks fans from filling the building, a common occurrence at playoff games on the road.

Despite the optics, the team insists the restriction is aimed at combating ticket fraud and resale bots — not opposing fans.

“We implemented geo-fencing for two main reasons,” a Pistons spokesperson said in a statement to The New York Post. “First, we saw a high volume of ticket brokers attempting to buy up large blocks of tickets — especially the more affordable options — during our presale. Second, like many teams and organizations across the entertainment industry, we continue to face ongoing threats of fraud.”

The spokesperson added that the intent was not to block any specific fan base: “This approach is not about keeping any particular group out. It’s about protecting our fans and maintaining the integrity of our ticketing process.”

The attempt to restrict ticket purchasing access while blaming resellers and “bots” is nothing new. But with Knicks fans known for taking over arenas in opposing cities — particularly in markets like Philadelphia and Miami — the timing of the move is fueling debate.

Detroit finished with its first winning season since 2015-16 and is hosting its first postseason games since 2019. The franchise hasn’t faced the Knicks in a playoff series since 1992, adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup.

Games 1, 2, 5 (if necessary), and 7 (if necessary) will be played at Madison Square Garden, while the Pistons will host Games 3, 4, and 6 (if necessary) in Detroit.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to the games in Detroit will seemingly be required to turn to resale marketplaces for access that is not geo-blocked.

TicketNews Readers: Browse Detroit Pistons playoff tickets at ScoreBig – TicketNews readers can score tickets with no added fees and 10% off using the code TicketNews10