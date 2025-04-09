Powerwolf Unveil Fall North American Tour with Dragonforce

German heavy metal outfit Powerwolf has announced a run of North American shows set for fall 2025, marking their return to U.S. and Canadian stages with support from power metal legends Dragonforce on select dates. The trek includes festival stops and headlining shows across the continent as part of their North American Tour 2025.

The tour kicks off September 17 in Toronto and will hit major markets like Detroit, St. Louis, Seattle, and Vancouver before wrapping up at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 4. Dragonforce will join Powerwolf on all headlining shows, excluding festival appearances.

Powerwolf shared the news on social media, calling the tour “a monumental moment in metal history” and promising a spectacle for fans in North America.

“Last year, we had an incredible time with all of you, playing to sold-out crowds and making lasting memories,” the band shared. “Now, we’re back for 2025 and we’re bringing even more of the holy heavy metal mass to new places across North America! After announcing our appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock Festival, many of you guessed what was coming – and you were right. We’re excited to officially announce the POWERWOLF 2025 North American Tour!

A Live Nation ticket presale begins Wednesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time using the code DANCE, with general public on-sale launching Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can find additional ticketing details at Powerwolf's official website.

Powerwolf has become one of the most celebrated names in European metal, known for their theatrical live performances and anthemic songs. Their popularity has grown steadily in North America, making this tour a highly anticipated return following past appearances at major U.S. metal festivals.

Powerwolf North American Tour 2025 Dates

Date Venue and City Shop 09/17 Rebel – Toronto, ON * Tickets 09/18 Masonic Cathedral – Detroit, MI * Tickets 09/19 Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY Tickets 09/20 The Pageant – St. Louis, MO * Tickets 09/22 GLC Live – Grand Rapids, MI * Tickets 09/23 The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI * Tickets 09/24 Myth Live – St Paul, MN * Tickets 09/26 Edmonton Convention Centre – Edmonton, AB * Tickets 09/27 Grey Eagle – Calgary, AB * Tickets 09/29 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC * Tickets 09/30 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA * Tickets 10/01 The Keller Auditorium – Portland, OR * Tickets 10/04 Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA Tickets

