‘Ru Paul’ Star Sasha Velour Plots ‘The Big Reveal Live Show!’ Tour

Sasha Velour is bringing her signature theatrical flair back to the stage with the summer leg of her acclaimed tour, “The Big Reveal Live Show!”

The internationally celebrated drag performer, artist, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner will showcase her immersive blend of storytelling, performance, and fashion in a series of intimate and dazzling live shows across the U.S. this summer.

The tour kicks off with a special two-week residency at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, California from June 4-16. Velour will then head to the East Coast for performances at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey on June 26; Provincetown Town Hall on July 6; and Fire Island Pines Arts Project on July 12.

Tickets for all performances are available via SashaVelour.com. Availability may vary by venue, and fans are encouraged to purchase early to secure their seats.

Sasha Velour rose to global prominence after winning Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and has since carved out a niche as a multidisciplinary artist, blending elements of drag, visual art, and high-concept stage design. Her solo shows have earned critical acclaim around the world, with The Big Reveal Live Show! showcasing the continued evolution of her vibrant and thought-provoking creative voice.

June 4–16 Berkeley Repertory Theatre – Berkeley, CA

June 26 Count Basie Center for the Arts – Red Bank, NJ

July 6 Provincetown Town Hall – Provincetown, MA

July 12 Fire Island Pines Arts Project – Fire Island, NY