Saba Plots U.S. Run with 2025 ‘The Big Picture Tour’

Saba will hit the road this summer on “The Big Picture Tour,” a 13‑date headlining run that finds the Chicago rapper bringing music to fans across the United States. The trek opens June 7 in Dallas and winds east before finishing with a West Coast swing that concludes June 28 in Los Angeles.

Along the way, Saba will play marquee clubs such as Atlanta’s Masquerade – Heaven Stage, New York’s Sony Hall and Denver’s Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, plus a hometown set at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Bridgeview, Illinois, on June 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABA (@sabapivot)

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Full details and VIP packages can be found at Saba’s official website. Seats are also available on the secondary market through Saba Tickets at Ticket Club, where members save by skipping the service fees.

Since emerging with 2016’s Bucket List Project, Saba has earned praise for vivid storytelling and fluid production, collaborating with Chance the Rapper, Noname and Pivot Gang while racking up streams for standout tracks like “Busy / Sirens” and “Few Good Things.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Saba — The Big Picture Tour Dates

Date Venue and City June 7 The Echo Lounge & Music Hall — Dallas, TX June 8 Empire Garage — Austin, TX June 10 Masquerade (Heaven Stage) — Atlanta, GA June 11 The Underground — Charlotte, NC June 13 The Fillmore — Silver Spring, MD June 14 Union Transfer — Philadelphia, PA June 15 Royale — Boston, MA June 17 Sony Hall — New York, NY June 19 Delmar Hall — St. Louis, MO June 20 The Vogue — Indianapolis, IN June 22 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash — Bridgeview, IL* June 25 Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom — Denver, CO June 27 The Van Buren — Phoenix, AZ June 28 The Bellwether — Los Angeles, CA

*Festival appearance.

Links above direct readers to either the artist’s official website or Ticket Club, a ticket‑resale marketplace. TicketNews readers can claim a free one‑year Ticket Club membership by visiting this link and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”