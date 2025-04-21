Sasha Colby Reveals ‘Stripped II’ North American Tour

Sasha Colby has officially unveiled her “Stripped II” 2025 Tour, bringing her signature performance style to stages across the country beginning in September.

The newly announced trek will see the performer visit multiple cities in North America throughout the fall, kicking off September 16 in Seattle, with stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping in Honolulu, Hawaii in mid-November.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 22. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time via TheSashaColby.com.

Sasha Colby is a renowned entertainer known for her electrifying performances and became a household name following her win on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15. This marks the second iteration of her “Stripped” tour, promising an even bigger and bolder production for fans eager to experience her unique blend of artistry and showmanship.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Sasha Colby Stripped II Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Tue Sep 16 Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA Wed Sep 17 Newmark Theatre* – Portland, OR Fri Sep 19 Palace of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA Tue Sep 23 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ Wed Sep 24 Observatory SD – San Diego, CA Fri Sep 26 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA Tue Sep 30 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT Wed Oct 01 Summit – Denver, CO Fri Oct 03 House of Blues – Dallas, TX Sat Oct 04 The Aztec Theater – San Antonio, TX Sun Oct 05 House of Blues – Houston, TX Tue Oct 07 The Pageant – St. Louis, MO Thu Oct 09 The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN Tue Oct 14 Southern Theatre* – Columbus, OH Wed Oct 15 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH Fri Oct 17 Barrymore Theatre – Madison, WI Sat Oct 18 Turner Hall Ballroom* – Milwaukee, WI Tue Oct 21 St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI Thu Oct 23 Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON Tue Oct 28 The Town Hall – New York, NY Sat Nov 01 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA Sun Nov 02 Warner Theatre – Washington, DC Tue Nov 04 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC Thu Nov 06 Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre – Miami Beach, FL Fri Nov 07 Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL Sat Nov 08 Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA Thu Nov 13 Maui Arts and Cultural Center* – Kahului, HI Sat Nov 15 Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall – Honolulu, HI

