Sean Paul, Wiz Khalifa Join Forces for the ‘Good Vibes Only Tour’

Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul are teaming up for a sizzling co-headlining trek this summer.

The Good Vibes Only Tour kicks-off July 6 at Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York and will hit cities including Mansfield, Wantagh, Toronto, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up July 27 at Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Stops along the way include iconic venues like Budweiser Stage, Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, and Ruoff Music Center.

DaBaby will provide support throughout the run.

📢 Good Vibes Only Tour tun up dis summa! I’ve got Wiz Khalifa + DaBaby bringin’ di heat 2 a city near U! Tickets drop Friday May 2nd @ 10am local time. #GoodVibesOnlyTour pic.twitter.com/lf5iryZ9Rk — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) April 29, 2025

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Citi is the official card of the Good Vibes Only Tour, with Citi cardmembers gaining access to a presale running Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 1 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Artist presales also begin April 30 at 10am local time. For ticketing info, visit allseanpaul.com or wizkhalifa.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces including Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees — check out Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Tickets.

Wiz Khalifa, best known for hits like “See You Again” and “Black and Yellow,” continues to be a driving force in the hip-hop world, while Sean Paul has been a global ambassador of dancehall since the early 2000’s with tracks like “Temperature” and “Get Busy.” Their joint tour promises an electrifying fusion of genres and international vibes.

Find the full list of co-headlining dates below:

Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Good Vibes Only Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Sun, Jul 6 Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY Tue, Jul 8 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA Wed, Jul 9 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY Thu, Jul 10 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ Sat, Jul 12 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Sun, Jul 13 Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN Tue, Jul 15 Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Fri, Jul 18 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON Sat, Jul 19 The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA Mon, Jul 21 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO Tue, Jul 22 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL Wed, Jul 23 Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI Fri, Jul 25 Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA Sat, Jul 26 Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC Sun, Jul 27 Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.