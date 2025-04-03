Skrillex to Play Five-Hour Set at Iconic Red Rocks

EDM powerhouse Skrillex will perform a five-hour set at Morrison, Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this May.

The concert is set to take place on May 13 from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Skrillex shared the news following the release of his final album on Atlantic Records, F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!!<3. This marks his return to the legendary venue after a gig in April 2023.

Fans can register for access to the Red Rocks show here. Registered fans will receive a unique code to purchase tickets. Then, any remaining tickets will be available on April 4 at 1 p.m. PT via Skrillex’s official website. Resale tickets are also available without service fees at Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Skrillex, who arrived on the scene in 2010 with his debut EP Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites, helped bring dance music to the forefront with “First of the Year (Equinox),” “Kill EVERYBODY,” and “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites.” He followed with 2014’s Recess and the joint album Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack U in 2015, as well as 2023’s Quest For Fire and Don’t Get Too Close.

Over the years, he’s collaborated with an array of artists, including Rick Ross on “Purple Lamborghini,” “In Da Getto” with J Balvin, and “Baby again..” with Fred again.. and Four Tet.

F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!!<3 dropped on April 1, featuring tracks “WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING VIP,” “RECOVERY” with Space Laces, and “ANDY.”