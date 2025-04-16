Spanish Star Quevedo Reveals ‘Buenas Noches’ U.S. Tour

Spanish rapper and global hitmaker Quevedo has announced his 2025 Buenas Noches USA Tour, bringing his signature reggaeton and Latin trap sound to cities across the United States this fall. The trek marks Quevedo’s first full U.S. tour, following the massive success of his collaborations with Bizarrap and other international stars.

The Buenas Noches USA Tour kicks off on October 29 in Dallas and will travel through major markets including Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Miami before wrapping up in Orlando on November 16. Notable stops include performances at The Wiltern in L.A. and the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 15 at 10:00AM local time, running through Thursday, April 17 at 10:00PM ET. Additional presales will take place throughout the week. General on-sale begins Friday, April 18 at 10:00AM local time via Quevedo’s official website and Live Nation. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Visit Quevedo Tickets for more details.

Quevedo rose to global prominence with the 2022 viral smash “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” produced by Bizarrap, which topped charts around the world and garnered hundreds of millions of streams. Known for his genre-blending style and lyrical intensity, he continues to establish himself as a powerhouse in Latin music.

Quevedo Buenas Noches USA Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop October 29, 2025 The Echo Lounge & Music Hall – Dallas, TX Tickets October 31, 2025 House of Blues – Houston, TX Tickets November 2, 2025 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA Tickets November 6, 2025 House of Blues – San Diego, CA Tickets November 9, 2025 Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL Tickets November 13, 2025 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY Tickets November 15, 2025 FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park – Miami, FL Tickets November 16, 2025 House of Blues – Orlando, FL Tickets

