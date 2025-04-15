Sports Illustrated Tickets, Los Angeles Angels Ink Multi-Year Partnership

Sports Illustrated Tickets and the Los Angeles Angels

Sports Illustrated Tickets and the Los Angeles Angels announced a multi-year partnership that designates the ticket marketplace as an official fan experience partner, beginning this season. The collaboration aims to combine the long-standing legacy of Sports Illustrated with Angels fans’ passion for their team, introducing new in-venue activations and enhanced storytelling that celebrate the franchise’s storied history.

“We’re proud to partner with the Los Angeles Angels, a heritage-rich organization that shares our commitment to creating meaningful and memorable fan experiences,” said David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets. “We’re focused on delivering innovative, fan-first moments that put supporters at the heart of the action — and this collaboration allows us to connect with Angels fans in powerful new ways both inside and outside of Angel Stadium.”

Among the highlights of the deal is a digital SI Fan Cover experience, which allows fans to create personalized Sports Illustrated magazine covers at no cost to share with friends and family. Sports Illustrated Tickets ambassadors will be on-site in the concourse at select games throughout the season to help fans capture these moments.

Additionally, the partnership will roll out SI “Defining Moments,” an interactive initiative spotlighting iconic Sports Illustrated covers, articles and photography tied to the Angels’ past. Later in the year, fans can view curated displays within the Angel Stadium Trophy Cases on multiple levels, offering a look back at key events that have shaped the organization.

In addition to these fan engagement offerings, in-game and in-stadium signage featuring Sports Illustrated Tickets branding will be prominently displayed throughout the ballpark. The agreement includes co-branded marketing opportunities across both physical and digital platforms.

“We are excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets,” said Angels Chairman Dennis Kuhl. “The Sports Illustrated brand has long been cherished by fans worldwide, and we look forward to providing unique experiences to all of our guests at Angel Stadium.”