StubHub , ATG Entertainment Ink Resale Deal Including Iconic Broadway Theaters

StubHub has entered into a new partnership with ATG Entertainment, becoming the official resale ticket partner for 16 of ATG’s venues across the United States, including its six Broadway theaters. The partnership aims to simplify the ticket-buying process for theater fans, offering a secure platform backed by StubHub’s FanProtect guarantee.

Under the agreement, StubHub will serve as the official resale partner at the Hudson Theatre, St. James Theatre, Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Eugene O’Neill Theatre, August Wilson Theatre, and Walter Kerr Theatre. The first show on the platform will be The Last Five Years, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, at the Hudson Theatre.

“This partnership is about opening doors for fans and for the theater industry,” said Adam Budelli, head of partnerships at StubHub. “ATG Entertainment understands that meeting audiences where they are requires innovation and reach. StubHub brings both, and we’re excited to support the growth of live theater with a platform built for today’s fans.”

ATG Entertainment—one of the world’s largest live entertainment companies—owns, operates, or programs 72 venues globally, hosting more than 18 million people each year. Tickets for select events at these venues will soon be available directly through StubHub.

“This partnership reflects a shared belief in the future of live entertainment,” said Lori Hotz, U.S. CEO of ATG Entertainment. “StubHub’s innovative platform and expansive reach offer new ways to connect with audiences across genres. Together, we’re reimagining how fans discover and engage with live experiences across the country.”

Changing Ticketing Landscape

The newly expanded arrangement for Broadway theaters follows ATG Entertainment’s owner merging with Jujamcyn Theaters in 2013. Jujamcyn had previously partnered with SeatGeek as its primary ticketing platform, but most of its theaters shifted to ATG Tickets in recent years. The Walter Kerr and August Wilson remain on SeatGeek until May 2025, when they, too, will move to ATG Tickets.

Beyond Broadway

Beyond the marquee lights of New York, the partnership extends to major venues in several key markets, including the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, Fisher Theatre in Detroit, Emerson Colonial in Boston, Majestic Theatre and Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in San Antonio, Saenger Theatre and Mahalia Jackson Theatre in New Orleans, Detroit Music Hall, The Espee Pavilion in San Antonio, and Smart Financial Centre in Houston.

These additions broaden StubHub’s presence nationwide, reinforcing the company’s transformation from a resale-only marketplace into what it calls a fan-first, all-access destination for live events. The move aligns with ATG’s goal of making theater more widely accessible, tapping into StubHub’s performance marketing and 25 years of fan behavior insights to reach new audiences.